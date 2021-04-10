KABA to host 'Kenosha and the 2020 Legacy' virtual annual meeting

The Kenosha Area Business Alliance will host its 2021 virtual annual meeting Tuesday under the theme “Kenosha and the 2020 Legacy.”
The meeting will take place 10:30 to 11:45 a.m.
After a year when the COVID-19 pandemic affected many companies, speakers will discuss how 2020 changed the way business and industry think about health, the economy and social equality.
The economic development organization also will discuss what the “K-shaped recovery” means for the community. A K-shaped recovery occurs after a recession when different parts of the economy recover at different rates.
Keynote speaker
The keynote speaker will be Jon Roberts, a business strategy specialist with TIP Strategies based in Austin, Texas. The firm describes itself as employing the “The Theory Into Practice” planning model, which combines “rigorous data analysis with the latest thinking in economic development, workforce training, and community-based principles.”
Roberts, principal and managing director, will explore the effects of remote work on commercial and residential real estate, on transportation, and on retail trade. His portfolio includes planning work from New York to California, with significant regional projects in the Mississippi Delta, Seattle’s Puget Sound, and the Great Lakes area.
Before joining TIP, Roberts was director of business development for the State of Washington and later for Texas under Gov. Ann Richards. During the transition to Governor Bush’s tenure, he helped restructure the Texas economic development organization and co-authored a new strategic plan.
KABA will also will announce board election results and an update on economic development efforts from itself and Kenosha County.
KABA turning 25
KABA, in its 25th year, was formed in 1996 from the merger of the Kenosha Area Development Corp. and the Kenosha Area Manufacturers Association.
Annual meeting sponsors include Johnson Financial Group, Zilber Property group, Aurora Health care, EMCO, Gateway Technical College, Riley Construction, Uline and Vrakas.
KABA offers options to attend virtually or at one of three in-person locations — Carthage College, Gateway Technical College and Herzing University. The cost is $25 per person.
The in-person venues will be at 25% capacity or less and have COVID-19 safety measures, including a mask requirement, contact-less registration and social distancing. There is limited availability at each venue and it is first-come, first-served.
To register, go to https://kabva.regfox.com/2021-kaba-annual-meeting. Contact KABA at 262-605-1100 or info@kaba.org for further details.
SPECIAL REPORT: Forward Kenosha County -- A look at the development and innovation in our community
The past year could be described as one of unforeseen challenges, change and resourcefulness.
Kenosha County’s residents and business community faced a pandemic, project and economic slowdowns and civil unrest and yet still there were examples of positive and significant developments.
A list of major employers in Kenosha County compiled by the Kenosha Area Business Alliance, had 23 names on it in 2008. It now totals roughly 50 and is continuing to grow.
Making strategic, long-term investments in our infrastructure, the county laid the groundwork to attract dozens of major employers and thousands of jobs to the county.
Attached are several stories that ran in the Sunday, March 21, special section, Forward Kenosha County. Look for the second part of the special section in the Sunday, March 28 edition of the Kenosha News.
About a year ago, I wrote to you on these pages about the wholesale transformation of Kenosha County’s economy that occurred over the 12 years…
SOMERS — Not even two years since plans for the project were first announced to the public, the first construction of the Pritzker Military Ar…
Communities west of Interstate 94 in Kenosha County are seeing a mix of new commercial, industrial and residential development.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Make no mistake, developments in the village have been and continue to come at a fast and furious pace.
The beginning of spring coincides with the beginning of road construction and people can expect to see orange barrels sprouting up before long.
The largest county trunk highway project in Kenosha County’s history is entering its second and final year of construction this spring.
Like all communities, Somers has been weathering the storm of COVID-19.
On behalf of the Village of Pleasant Prairie, I am pleased to share an update on the past year and some exciting developments underway for 2021.
One of the most difficult things about COVID-19 is the unknown factors it radiates. As a school district, we continuously plan for the future …
Progress. During the past 12 months progress could, in many cases, be defined as “maintaining and sustaining.” At the University of Wisconsin-…
A 107-acre swath of land east of 30th Avenue between 52nd and 60th streets, once the seat of a bustling auto industry and later a brownfield b…