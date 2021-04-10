 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
KABA to host 'Kenosha and the 2020 Legacy' virtual annual meeting
0 comments
alert top story
TURNING 25

KABA to host 'Kenosha and the 2020 Legacy' virtual annual meeting

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Kenosha Area Business Alliance will host its 2021 virtual annual meeting Tuesday under the theme “Kenosha and the 2020 Legacy.”

The meeting will take place 10:30 to 11:45 a.m.

After a year when the COVID-19 pandemic affected many companies, speakers will discuss how 2020 changed the way business and industry think about health, the economy and social equality.

The economic development organization also will discuss what the “K-shaped recovery” means for the community. A K-shaped recovery occurs after a recession when different parts of the economy recover at different rates.

Keynote speaker

The keynote speaker will be Jon Roberts, a business strategy specialist with TIP Strategies based in Austin, Texas. The firm describes itself as employing the “The Theory Into Practice” planning model, which combines “rigorous data analysis with the latest thinking in economic development, workforce training, and community-based principles.”

Apr.07 -- Johns Hopkins Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine Lauren Sauer discusses challenges to vaccine passports and vaccine efficacy against Covid-19 variants. The Bloomberg School of Public Health is supported by Michael R. Bloomberg, founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News.

Roberts, principal and managing director, will explore the effects of remote work on commercial and residential real estate, on transportation, and on retail trade. His portfolio includes planning work from New York to California, with significant regional projects in the Mississippi Delta, Seattle’s Puget Sound, and the Great Lakes area.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Before joining TIP, Roberts was director of business development for the State of Washington and later for Texas under Gov. Ann Richards. During the transition to Governor Bush’s tenure, he helped restructure the Texas economic development organization and co-authored a new strategic plan.

KABA will also will announce board election results and an update on economic development efforts from itself and Kenosha County.

KABA turning 25

KABA, in its 25th year, was formed in 1996 from the merger of the Kenosha Area Development Corp. and the Kenosha Area Manufacturers Association.

Annual meeting sponsors include Johnson Financial Group, Zilber Property group, Aurora Health care, EMCO, Gateway Technical College, Riley Construction, Uline and Vrakas.

KABA offers options to attend virtually or at one of three in-person locations — Carthage College, Gateway Technical College and Herzing University. The cost is $25 per person.

The in-person venues will be at 25% capacity or less and have COVID-19 safety measures, including a mask requirement, contact-less registration and social distancing. There is limited availability at each venue and it is first-come, first-served.

To register, go to https://kabva.regfox.com/2021-kaba-annual-meeting. Contact KABA at 262-605-1100 or info@kaba.org for further details.

SPECIAL REPORT: Forward Kenosha County -- A look at the development and innovation in our community

The past year could be described as one of unforeseen challenges, change and resourcefulness.

Kenosha County’s residents and business community faced a pandemic, project and economic slowdowns and civil unrest and yet still there were examples of positive and significant developments.

A list of major employers in Kenosha County compiled by the Kenosha Area Business Alliance, had 23 names on it in 2008. It now totals roughly 50 and is continuing to grow.

Making strategic, long-term investments in our infrastructure, the county laid the groundwork to attract dozens of major employers and thousands of jobs to the county. 

Attached are several stories that ran in the Sunday, March 21, special section, Forward Kenosha County. Look for the second part of the special section in the Sunday, March 28 edition of the Kenosha News.

+8
On the Move: Kenosha County community rebounding from pandemic, civil unrest's impacts

On the Move: Kenosha County community rebounding from pandemic, civil unrest's impacts

  • James Lawson
  • 0

The past year could be described as one of unforeseen challenges, change and resourcefulness.

Despite challenges of 2020, transformation, growth of county economy continues

Despite challenges of 2020, transformation, growth of county economy continues

  • JIM KREUSER SPECIAL TO THE KENOSHA NEWS
  • 0

About a year ago, I wrote to you on these pages about the wholesale transformation of Kenosha County’s economy that occurred over the 12 years…

+4
Pritzker Military Archives & Memorial Park construction underway
Local News

Pritzker Military Archives & Memorial Park construction underway

  • JILL TATGE-ROZELL
  • 0

SOMERS — Not even two years since plans for the project were first announced to the public, the first construction of the Pritzker Military Ar…

+4
Growth surges west of I-94: Bristol, Salem Lakes and Paddock Lakes growing

Growth surges west of I-94: Bristol, Salem Lakes and Paddock Lakes growing

  • JILL TATGE-ROZELL
  • 0

Communities west of Interstate 94 in Kenosha County are seeing a mix of new commercial, industrial and residential development.

+6
Developments flourishing in Pleasant Prairie
Local News

Developments flourishing in Pleasant Prairie

  • Dan Truttschel
  • 0

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Make no mistake, developments in the village have been and continue to come at a fast and furious pace.

From the Mayor: Major road reconstruction, storm sewer work on tap

From the Mayor: Major road reconstruction, storm sewer work on tap

  • JOHN ANTARAMIAN
  • 0

The beginning of spring coincides with the beginning of road construction and people can expect to see orange barrels sprouting up before long.

+4
Highway S: Largest trunk highway project in Kenosha County history will be done this year
Local News

Highway S: Largest trunk highway project in Kenosha County history will be done this year

  • FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
  • 0

The largest county trunk highway project in Kenosha County’s history is entering its second and final year of construction this spring.

+5
From the Administrator: Busiest development year in Somers' history
Local News

From the Administrator: Busiest development year in Somers' history

  • JASON PETERS SPECIAL TO THE KENOSHA NEWS
  • 0

Like all communities, Somers has been weathering the storm of COVID-19.

+2
From the Village Administrator: Progress on many fronts in Pleasant Prairie
Local News

From the Village Administrator: Progress on many fronts in Pleasant Prairie

  • Nathan R. Thiel
  • 0

On behalf of the Village of Pleasant Prairie, I am pleased to share an update on the past year and some exciting developments underway for 2021.

+2
From the Superintendent: Lessons learned this year will help address what is to come
Local News

From the Superintendent: Lessons learned this year will help address what is to come

  • Dr. Sue Savaglio-Jarvis
  • 0

One of the most difficult things about COVID-19 is the unknown factors it radiates. As a school district, we continuously plan for the future …

+3
From the Chancellor: Defining the meaning of progress
Local News

From the Chancellor: Defining the meaning of progress

  • Dr. Debbie Ford
  • 0

Progress. During the past 12 months progress could, in many cases, be defined as “maintaining and sustaining.” At the University of Wisconsin-…

+3
PROGRESS EDITION-- INNOVATION NEIGHBORHOOD @ CHRYSLER SITE

PROGRESS EDITION-- INNOVATION NEIGHBORHOOD @ CHRYSLER SITE

  • Terry Flores
  • 0

A 107-acre swath of land east of 30th Avenue between 52nd and 60th streets, once the seat of a bustling auto industry and later a brownfield b…

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Back to business — Let us tell your story
Business

Back to business — Let us tell your story

As a leading provider of news, information and advertising solutions in Southeast Wisconsin, I am excited to announce the launch of our Back to Business initiative. This program provides the ultimate opportunity for our local businesses to tell their story, in their words, through branded content, video, digital display and print. As our local economy reemerges stronger than ever from the changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, we are happy to partner with our local business community to build the future, one success story at a time. This program comes on the heels of our highly successful Local Marketing Grant program and Stimulus programs, in which Lee Enterprises, owner of the Wisconn Valley Media Group, provided over $15,000,000 in advertising support to local business partners across the country.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert