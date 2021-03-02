Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce to celebrate Small Business Week

The Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce is launching its first-ever Small Business Week in a move to help businesses that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The special week, which will run Sunday, March 7, through Saturday, March 13, will be somewhat of a precursor to the KACC’s annual Business Expo that prior to the pandemic had drawn scores of participants and promoted successful business-to-business and consumer-to-business marketing.
That event was supposed to run this weekend but was rescheduled to June 19.
KACC President and Chief Executive Officer Lou Molitor said Small Business Week is a result of a survey of Business Expo vendors, who thought such a special week could be crucial to their businesses.
“Since our Expo this year is not until June, we decided to host the Small Business Week when Expo would normally be scheduled,” Molitor said.
During Small Business Week, KACC members will offer promotional items and deals to the community. Similar to the American Express Shop Local campaign, hosted locally by Downtown Kenosha Inc., the KACC event is designed for small businesses to attract clients and customers who would be offered discounts, gift cards and merchandise specials.
The message is the same: “Shop Locally.”
Jump start to year
Molitor said Small Business Week is like a jump start to the year for businesses, many of which have seen walk-in customer traffic diminished because of state-mandated safer-at-home shutdowns. It will also help businesses throughout the city, including those that are not within the usual jurisdiction of DKI and the Lakeshore Business Improvement District.
The KACC wants members to spread the word and share the Small Business Week page with their clients, customers and colleagues. They also can share their special offers with the Chamber.
Molitor said word-of-mouth advertising is important for an event like this, and the KACC has created a media kit which includes posters, graphics and sample wording for emails or social media posts to make spreading the word easier. It can be accessed at kenoshaareachamber.com/sbw/media.
“The premise is pretty simple: Our members offer up promotions and deals to the community, and everyone in the Kenosha area is able to take advantage of some good deals and support local businesses,” Molitor said. “This is offered at no cost to all Chamber members.”
The KACC has 700 members, 70 percent of which are small businesses with 15 employees or less.
During much of 2020, many small, family-run retail or service operations saw revenue reductions of 60 to 80 percent. Some non-essential businesses that closed last March only reopened again in late spring or early summer 2020.
Others, especially restaurants and retail businesses, adapted by offering delivery and curbside pickup services. Some even began offering merchandise promoting coronavirus safety. Two longtime downtown men’s clothing stores — Mike Bjorn’s and SJ Crystal’s, for example — began offering decorative fabric masks and matching mask, shirt and tie ensembles.