Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce to celebrate Small Business Week

Jump start to year

Molitor said Small Business Week is like a jump start to the year for businesses, many of which have seen walk-in customer traffic diminished because of state-mandated safer-at-home shutdowns. It will also help businesses throughout the city, including those that are not within the usual jurisdiction of DKI and the Lakeshore Business Improvement District.

The KACC wants members to spread the word and share the Small Business Week page with their clients, customers and colleagues. They also can share their special offers with the Chamber.

Molitor said word-of-mouth advertising is important for an event like this, and the KACC has created a media kit which includes posters, graphics and sample wording for emails or social media posts to make spreading the word easier. It can be accessed at kenoshaareachamber.com/sbw/media.

“The premise is pretty simple: Our members offer up promotions and deals to the community, and everyone in the Kenosha area is able to take advantage of some good deals and support local businesses,” Molitor said. “This is offered at no cost to all Chamber members.”

The KACC has 700 members, 70 percent of which are small businesses with 15 employees or less.