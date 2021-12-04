 Skip to main content
Kenosha Expo registration is now open

Registration is open for the 2022 Kenosha Expo Home & Health Show, set to take place March 12 and 13, at the UW-Parkside Student Activity Center Fieldhouse, 4130 Petrifying Springs Road, Somers.

Early bird pricing will end on Dec. 31. Returning exhibitors can save $25. Additional discounts for returning exhibitors of $50 and $250 for on an endcap space are available.

Registrations can be made now to secure a preferred space while deferring payment until Feb. 28.

For more information and a registration form, go online to kenoshaexpo.com

