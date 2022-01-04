 Skip to main content
Pleasant Prairie

Kwik Trip at southwest corner of highways 50 and H to be rebuilt

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Kwik Trip gas station at the northwest corner of Highway 50 (75th Street) and Highway H (88th Avenue) will be razed and rebuilt, village officials announced Monday.

Monday night, the Pleasant Pleasant Prairie Plan Commission approved a site plan to allow for reconstruction of the station, which is losing its access to Highway 50 as part of the highway reconstruction project that is underway.

To improve access to the facility, Kwik Trip plans to raze the existing convenience store, canopy, and fueling dispensers and reconstruct a new 7,370-square- foot convenience store with eight fueling dispensers (16 fueling positions) under a new canopy with the fueling dispensers relocating on the east side of the property.

The existing detached carwash on the west side of the property will remain in its current location as will two existing access points to 74th Street will remain, village officials said.

In 2017, Kwik Trip purchased the existing PDQ gas station and convenience store, and carwash which was originally constructed in 1997. In 2018, Kwik Trip removed the existing detached carwash and reconstructed a new 1,949-square-foot, single-lane carwash facility in the same location.

Construction is expected to begin this summer with completion scheduled in December. The facility will be open 24 hours. Kwik Trip plans to hire 20 full-time employees and eight part-time employees once the new store is opened.

The station at the northwest corner of Highway 50 and H is one of five Kwik Trips in operation in Pleasant Prairie, including one directly across the street at the southwest corner of Highway 50 and H. That station was built and opened before Kwik Trip bought out Madison-based PDQ.

