Lakeshore Business District seeks to fill two board positions

The Kenosha Lakeshore Business Improvement District is looking to fill two board vacancies that were created by the retirement of longtime members.

BID chairman Alex Kudrna said the positions are three-year terms and are open to interested individuals who own a business or a building within the downtown BID boundaries.

The non-profit organization is looking to fill positions created by the retirement from the board of Mike Thomey and Lou Molitor, president of the Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce.

The application deadline is Oct. 15. The term starts in mid-November, following approval from Mayor John Antaramian.

The 11-member BID board is appointed by the mayor and approved by city council.

The BID’s primary source of revenue comes as a special annual property assessment levied by the city. It excludes property used exclusively for resident and manufacturing purposes.

The BID provides funding for the Downtown Kenosha Inc., and coordinates programs for business district owners. It operates as a special assessment district with legal authority to raise funds for the revitalization of Kenosha’s commercial district.

The BID encompasses some 200 businesses. Its boundaries are from 49th Street to Library Park from north to south and from Fifth Avenue to Sheridan Road from east to west.

