Local CPA firm part of merger and rebranding

SCL CPA PC, a national accounting firm serving small businesses and individuals nationally, has merged with Kaizen CPAs + Advisors (formerly James Hamlin & Co., P.C.), the company announced Friday. The combined firm will operate under the Kaizen name.

Kaizen has an office in Kenosha at 6905 Green Bay Road and also Illinois locations in Antioch, Lake Zurich, Arlington Heights and South Barrington.

SCL CPA PC was founded in October 2017, when Asija CPA PC and VBL & Associates SC merged.

Founded in June 1964, James Hamlin & Co., P.C. rebranded to become Kaizen CPAs + Advisors in October 2021.

“We wanted a name that would clearly reflect who we are and what we do,” said Kaizen partner Eric Joern. “Kaizen is derived from the root words for ‘change’ and ‘better’ and is inspired by what our team and clients have told us is unique and special about our firm.”

Kaizen’s support includes payroll, tax preparation and consulting. More information about the company is available online at www.kaizencpas.com .

