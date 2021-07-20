Lou Perrine's joins in Bucks mania; To lower the price of gas Wednesday by how many points the Bucks win by

Bucks in Six could mean a buck or two off at the pump.

At Lou Perrine’s Gas and Grocery, 5145 Sheridan Road, Anthony Perrine said he was brainstorming ways the family-owned business could join in the excitement around the Milwaukee Buck’s playoff “fandomania” and came up with a plan to tie gas prices for Wednesday to the score of Tuesday night’s game.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Tonight, the @Bucks become Champions! We will be lowering the price of gas tomorrow (9am) by how many points the Bucks win by,” Lou Perrine tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

If the Bucks win, the station will lower gas prices throughout the day Wednesday, he said. For example if the Bucks win by six, prices will be 6 cents lower a gallon at the pump.

Perrine admits he’s not much of a Bucks — or basketball — fan himself. “I’m more of a fan of Wisconsin,” he said. And he said the company hoped to join in the positive atmosphere around the team’s playoff run. “It’s big for the state, it’s big for everybody,” he said.