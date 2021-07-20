 Skip to main content
Lou Perrine's joins in Bucks mania; To lower the price of gas Wednesday by how many points the Bucks win by
Lou Perrine's joins in Bucks mania; To lower the price of gas Wednesday by how many points the Bucks win by

Bucks in Six could mean a buck or two off at the pump.

At Lou Perrine’s Gas and Grocery, 5145 Sheridan Road, Anthony Perrine said he was brainstorming ways the family-owned business could join in the excitement around the Milwaukee Buck’s playoff “fandomania” and came up with a plan to tie gas prices for Wednesday to the score of Tuesday night’s game.

The Milwaukee Bucks are set to host game six of the NBA Finals vs. the Phoenix Suns tonight with a chance to win their first NBA Championship since 1971.

“Tonight, the @Bucks become Champions! We will be lowering the price of gas tomorrow (9am) by how many points the Bucks win by,” Lou Perrine tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

If the Bucks win, the station will lower gas prices throughout the day Wednesday, he said. For example if the Bucks win by six, prices will be 6 cents lower a gallon at the pump.

Perrine admits he’s not much of a Bucks — or basketball — fan himself. “I’m more of a fan of Wisconsin,” he said. And he said the company hoped to join in the positive atmosphere around the team’s playoff run. “It’s big for the state, it’s big for everybody,” he said.

Perrine's is in the process of building a second station at 8004 22nd Ave., hoping to open this fall. Lou Perrine Jr. said they buried a time capsule Monday along with the new gas pumps, including a copy of the Monday edition of the Kenosha News along with other mementoes, among them an advertisement commemorating Lou Perrine Sr.

