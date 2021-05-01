Lou Perrine's Sheridan Road store open again for customers

Lou Perrine’s Gas and Grocery, a Kenosha destination at the corner of Sheridan Road and 52 Street, reopened for business Saturday after several weeks of remodeling.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Owner Anthony Perrine said the store would be open and operating as usual. Meanwhile, renovation work is continuing to the outside of the storefront. The business was extensively damaged last October when a car crashed into it.

Meanwhile, Lou Perrine’s is looking to hire employees for its Sheridan Road store, and for the South Side Kenosha location that is scheduled to open in October. Customer service and manager positions are open.

The family-owned Perrine’s has been in business for 67 years.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.