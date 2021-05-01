 Skip to main content
Lou Perrine's Sheridan Road store open again for customers
Lou Perrine's Sheridan Road store open again for customers

No injuries were reported as a result of this one-vehicle accident at 9:30 p.m. Oct. 2  at Lou Perrine’s Gas and Grocery, 5145 Sheridan Road. According to the Kenosha Police Department, the female driver stated her foot got stuck on the gas pedal, which led to her vehicle becoming completely embedded inside the building. The store interior was opened to customers on Saturday.

Lou Perrine’s Gas and Grocery, a Kenosha destination at the corner of Sheridan Road and 52 Street, reopened for business Saturday after several weeks of remodeling.

Owner Anthony Perrine said the store would be open and operating as usual. Meanwhile, renovation work is continuing to the outside of the storefront. The business was extensively damaged last October when a car crashed into it.

Meanwhile, Lou Perrine’s is looking to hire employees for its Sheridan Road store, and for the South Side Kenosha location that is scheduled to open in October. Customer service and manager positions are open.

The family-owned Perrine’s has been in business for 67 years.

