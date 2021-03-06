Low mortgage rates fuel home sales

Low mortgage rates have kicked up home sales during the first two months of the year, offsetting rising prices.
Official February sales are yet to be released, but the Wisconsin Realtors Association is encouraged that January sales started 2021 off on a record pace, though there are fewer homes on the market to sell.
Sales in Kenosha County rose 10.7% as realtors sold 134 houses in January despite one of the state’s lowest inventory levels. Industry officials say the housing supply is low because fewer listings hit the market.
Statewide, January sales increased 9.8% compared with the same month a year ago.
“January is typically the slowest month of the year, so it’s encouraging to see such a strong market to start 2021,” said WRA Board Chair Mary Duff. “In a typical year, the month of January accounts for just 4.8% of annual sales.”
In contrast, sales usually peak in January and the volume is usually 2.5 times greater, accounting for 11.6% of sales, Duff said.
David Clark, an economist with ECON Analytics, said, “We’ll probably be able to surpass sales in the second quarter.”
With a tight supply, real estate agents are describing the current sales environment as a seller’s market because an increase in buyers means there multiple offers on a house.
In Kenosha County, the median price was $205,000 in January, up 13.9% or $25,000 more than the same month a year ago.
Statewide, the median price was$210,000, 10.5% or $20,000 higher.
“Very low mortgage rates are fueling demand, and with such limited supply, it’s really driving up home prices,” said Michael Theo, WRA president and chief executive officer. “The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage stood at just 2.74% in January, which is nearly a full percent below the January 2020 rate of 3.62%.
“These are great rates, and as a result, homes are moving quickly, often with multiple offers, which can push prices above the asking price,” said Theo.
Lender competition
Christopher Borland, vice president of consumer banking with North Shore Bank, said near historic rates have driven up competition for mortgage loans. “There are a lot of good banks and credit unions. Competition is always there on any given day,” he said.
“Product wise, we’re always looking at ways to make them more attractive,” Borland said.
Additionally, Borland said North Shore is looking for ways to make its online lending channels easier for customers to navigate. “We want to be as smooth as possible,” he said.
Low rates can save homeowners on their monthly mortgage bills and tens of thousands of dollars over the life of the mortgage. Last year, when the rate was 3.29%, if a homeowner had 30-year fixed-rate loan on a $300,000 home, they would save about $159 a month. Over 30 years, that could add up to more than $57,000 in savings.
The current rate ranges from 2.36%, according to AmeriSave Mortgage.