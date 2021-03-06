Low mortgage rates fuel home sales

Low mortgage rates have kicked up home sales during the first two months of the year, offsetting rising prices.

Official February sales are yet to be released, but the Wisconsin Realtors Association is encouraged that January sales started 2021 off on a record pace, though there are fewer homes on the market to sell.

Sales in Kenosha County rose 10.7% as realtors sold 134 houses in January despite one of the state’s lowest inventory levels. Industry officials say the housing supply is low because fewer listings hit the market.

Statewide, January sales increased 9.8% compared with the same month a year ago.

“January is typically the slowest month of the year, so it’s encouraging to see such a strong market to start 2021,” said WRA Board Chair Mary Duff. “In a typical year, the month of January accounts for just 4.8% of annual sales.”

In contrast, sales usually peak in January and the volume is usually 2.5 times greater, accounting for 11.6% of sales, Duff said.

David Clark, an economist with ECON Analytics, said, “We’ll probably be able to surpass sales in the second quarter.”