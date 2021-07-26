Michigan-based Zeigler Auto Group acquires dealerships in Kenosha and Racine

Zeigler Auto Group announced Monday that it has purchased four new dealerships from Jim Bozich and Mark Geiger. The deal, Zeigler's first in Wisconsin, includes Honda of Racine, Toyota of Racine, Kenosha Subaru, and Racine Hyundai — with all stores now under the Zeigler name.

“We are very proud to be expanding Zeigler into the great state of Wisconsin. We know that the community here will appreciate the way we do business, not just in how we go above and beyond for every single customer, but also in the way that we make it a priority to actively take part in the communities where we operate,” Aaron Zeigler, president and owner of Zeigler Auto Group, said in a release.

With the purchase, Kalamazoo, Mich.-based Zeigler adds two new franchises: Toyota and Hyundai to its brand portfolio, as well as a second Honda and Subaru location. It will also add a total of 14,000 vehicle sales a year to the organization with Zeigler pacing to retail over 67,000 vehicles collectively and over $2.2 billion in sales next year.

“Besides the fact that these are top performing, high volume stores, we chose these stores because of their great potential," Ziegler said. "They will without a doubt offer all of our customers, both current and new, access to more choices with their locations being right off the highway (Interstate 94).”