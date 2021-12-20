New breakfast eatery, Mad Rooster Café, to open at former Perkins location

Why did the rooster cross the road?

To open a restaurant on 75th Street in Kenosha.

A breakfast and lunch eatery, the Mad Rooster Café is poised to open at the spot once occupied by Perkins Restaurant at 11710 75th St. (Highway 50) in mid-January. The restaurant building is located just south of Woodman’s.

“We’re shooting for Jan. 10, pending post-holiday issues,” said Lou Liagridonis, Mad Rooster Café general manager.

The re-imagining of the longtime breakfast spot includes warm-toned tiled floors, painted wood murals, and gentle lighting.

“The style is sort of modern French farmhouse,” Liagridonis said.

The Mad Rooster Café is planned to be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and feature traditional breakfast fare such as waffles and omelets as well as Mexican breakfast specialties, Liagridonis said.

“We’ll also have mimosas, sweet and savory items and homemade Greek yogurt,” he added.

Some of the Mexican-inspired items will include breakfast burritos, huevos rancheros and chilaquiles, a mixed dish of corn chips, salsa eggs and cheese.

“Everything is made in-house,” he said.

The Mad Rooster Café will seat 180 and offer full wait staff service.

The Mad Rooster Café is owned and operated by Andrea Bouraxis, whose family also has two other restaurants in Milwaukee, one of which. at 4401 W. Greenfield Ave., is also branded as a Mad Rooster Café.

“We won’t have customers, we’ll have guests,” Liagridonis said. “We believe the restaurant will be a nice addition to the Kenosha community.”

More information about the restaurant can be found online at: www.madroostercafe.com/location/mad-rooster-cafe/.

