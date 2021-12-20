New breakfast eatery, Mad Rooster Café, to open at former Perkins location

Why did the rooster cross the road?
To open a restaurant on 75th Street in Kenosha.
A breakfast and lunch eatery, the Mad Rooster Café is poised to open at the spot once occupied by Perkins Restaurant at 11710 75th St. (Highway 50) in mid-January. The restaurant building is located just south of Woodman’s.
“We’re shooting for Jan. 10, pending post-holiday issues,” said Lou Liagridonis, Mad Rooster Café general manager.
The re-imagining of the longtime breakfast spot includes warm-toned tiled floors, painted wood murals, and gentle lighting.
“The style is sort of modern French farmhouse,” Liagridonis said.
The Mad Rooster Café is planned to be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and feature traditional breakfast fare such as waffles and omelets as well as Mexican breakfast specialties, Liagridonis said.
“We’ll also have mimosas, sweet and savory items and homemade Greek yogurt,” he added.
Some of the Mexican-inspired items will include breakfast burritos, huevos rancheros and chilaquiles, a mixed dish of corn chips, salsa eggs and cheese.
“Everything is made in-house,” he said.
The Mad Rooster Café will seat 180 and offer full wait staff service.
The Mad Rooster Café is owned and operated by Andrea Bouraxis, whose family also has two other restaurants in Milwaukee, one of which. at 4401 W. Greenfield Ave., is also branded as a Mad Rooster Café.
“We won’t have customers, we’ll have guests,” Liagridonis said. “We believe the restaurant will be a nice addition to the Kenosha community.”
More information about the restaurant can be found online at:
www.madroostercafe.com/location/mad-rooster-cafe/.
IN PHOTOS: Crowds turn out for Downtown Kenosha holiday markets Saturday
CHRISTMAS MARKETS
The ballroom is filled with vendors and patrons during the Kenosha HarborMarket in the Stella Hotel and Ballroom on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. The market boasted 38 vendors located in different parts of the Stella, including special holiday themed vendors and an area where children could visit with Santa. The Kenosha Harbor Market will resume on Saturdays after the holidays on January 8 at the Union Club.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
CHRISTMAS MARKETS
Susan and Mike Wimmer look at wool ornaments the Kenosha HarborMarket in the Stella Hotel and Ballroom on Saturday. The market boasted 38 vendors located in different parts of the Stella, including special holiday themed vendors and an area where children could visit with Santa.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
CHRISTMAS MARKETS
Patrons look at fresh produce at the Kenosha HarborMarket in the Stella Hotel and Ballroom on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. The market boasted 38 vendors located in different parts of the Stella, including special holiday themed vendors.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
CHRISTMASMARKETS
Joe Mariani, 5, sits on Santa’s lap as his brother, Peter, 3, and dad, Joe, look on during the Kenosha HarborMarket in the Stella Hotel and Ballroom on Saturday. The market included this area where children could visit with Santa.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
CHRISTMAS MARKETS
The ballroom is filled with vendors and patrons during the Kenosha HarborMarket in the Stella Hotel and Ballroom on Saturday. The market boasted 38 vendors located in different parts of the Stella, including special holiday themed vendors and an area where children could visit with Santa. The Kenosha HarborMarket will resume on Saturdays after the holidays on Jan. 8 at the Union Club.
SEAN KRAJACIC photos, Kenosha News
CHRISTMAS MARKETS
Gail Bedore, left, gets help picking out a button from Donovan Scherer, owner of Studio Moonfall, at the Kenosha HarborMarket in the Stella Hotel and Ballroom on Saturday.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
CHRISTMAS MARKETS
Kathy Agnew, right, picks out fudge from Sherwood's Fabulous Fudge, of Racine, at the Kenosha HarborMarket in the Stella Hotel and Ballroom on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. There were about 65 flavors of fudge to choose from. The market boasted 38 vendors located in different parts of the Stella, including special holiday themed vendors and an area where children could visit with Santa. The Kenosha Harbor Market will resume on Saturdays after the holidays on January 8 at the Union Club.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
CHRISTMASMARKETS
Autumn Wallace takes a moment to sketch between bursts of customers while watching over Scoops booth during the Kenosha Public Market at the Vault Banquet Hall on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. The market was holiday-themed and Mrs. Claus was on hand to help children send letters to Santa. The market also utilized space for extra vendors at Public Craft Brewing Co.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
CHRISTMAS MARKETS
Becky Reth, left, learns about pastas from Curzio Caravati at the Papparadelle’s booth during the Kenosha Public Market at the Vault Banquet Hall on Saturday.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
CHRISTMAS MARKETS
Frannie Jordan, 5, left, and her brother Lars McClish, 3, write letters to Santa with help from their neighbor, Linda Haight, and Mrs. Claus during the Kenosha Public Market.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
CHRISTMAS MARKETS
It was a big pre-Christmas Saturday in Downtown Kenosha. Above, Mrs Claus, left, helps Frannie Jordan, 3, put a letter to Santa in a mailbox as her brother, Lars McClish, 2, and her neighbor Linda Haight look on during the Kenosha Public Market at the Vault Banquet Hall. Mrs. Claus was on hand to help children send out their final letters to Santa.
See more from the Downtown events on Page A8.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
CHRISTMAS MARKETS
Jenny Ulbricht, owner of East View Coffee Company, talks with patrons Dana and Rick Purucker during the Kenosha Public Market at the Public Craft Brewing Co. on Saturday. The market was holiday-themed. The market, at the Vault Banquet Hall, also utilized space for extra vendors at Public Craft Brewing Co.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
