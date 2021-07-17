New North Shore Bank branch opens on Kenosha's south side

KENOSHA — North Shore Bank's new, full-service branch in Kenosha opened to the public on Monday.

The new branch, located at 3315 80th St., is directly outside of the previous location inside Festival Foods, where the bank made history offering video teller technology in Wisconsin.

The 2,262 square-foot branch features a large lobby space allowing for enhanced, individualized financial help and an in-branch self-serve coin counter.

Additionally, the new branch will have extended hours at the drive-up video teller, where customers are assisted in making deposits and withdrawals, cashing checks, making loan payments, transferring money and more.

“While it’s always bittersweet to leave your first location and the good folks at Festival Foods, we’re thrilled to be opening the doors to our new location on July 12,” said Brian Bozek, district manager at North Shore Bank. “Serving our customers and community members out of this new space will allow for a more personalized experience, as well as expanded engagement with our neighbors, which is extremely important for us as we grow our commitment to our Kenosha community.”