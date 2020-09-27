On the Job: Julie Kunath, Lee Plumbing

Q: How long have you been here?

A: I will be celebrating my third anniversary at Lee Oct. 20th this year.

Q: What do you enjoy most about your responsibilities?

A: I like to make our customers happy. At the end of the day, it is the best feeling to know everyone has been taken care of and are happy with our service.

Q: What work experiences bring you to this position?

A: I have always been in some sort of a customer service role, from bartending at Bartley House to sales at Northern Lights. I enjoy the challenge of a busy work day, week. I started at Lee in the office as a service coordinator and wanted to learn more. I embraced the opportunity when I was offered the position and continue to learn from great leadership throughout the company.

Q: What challenges have you had to overcome both personally and on the job?