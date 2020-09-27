On the Job: Julie Kunath, Lee Plumbing

Lee Plumbing, Heating, Cooling and Electric/Mechanical, at 2915 60th St., is family owned and operated. It has been in business for more than 43 years.
In 2019, the company widely known for its residential services broadened its business focus to serve more industrial, construction and mechanical clients. Lee is a one-stop shop that services, repairs and installs plumbing and heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems and electric for residential and commercial customers.
Several recent projects include the Anderson Art Center, Uline, the Stella Hotel & Ballroom, Foxconn and the remodeling of the Barden in downtown Kenosha.
Now, it also has an Oak Creek office. Lee employs more than 200 in its offices and in the field.
Julie Kunath with Lee Plumbing, Heating, Cooling and Electric/Lee Mechanical discusses her job with us today. Q: What is your job title and what do you do?
A: Service office manager. I manage a team of 25-30 service men and our dispatch office.
Q: How did you end up here?
A: My previous employer retired and closed the doors. I was at Northern Lights Lighting Showroom for 15 years as sales office manager. A Lee project manager, Frank Andreoli, was my customer and thought I would be a good fit at Lee. He took my resume and the rest is history.
Q: How long have you been here?
A: I will be celebrating my third anniversary at Lee Oct. 20th this year.
Q: What do you enjoy most about your responsibilities?
A: I like to make our customers happy. At the end of the day, it is the best feeling to know everyone has been taken care of and are happy with our service.
Q: What work experiences bring you to this position?
A: I have always been in some sort of a customer service role, from bartending at Bartley House to sales at Northern Lights. I enjoy the challenge of a busy work day, week. I started at Lee in the office as a service coordinator and wanted to learn more. I embraced the opportunity when I was offered the position and continue to learn from great leadership throughout the company.
Q: What challenges have you had to overcome both personally and on the job?
A: I am a single mom who raised four amazing children. I worked two jobs for 10 years to make sure my children had the extra things growing up. I have tried to be the best role model for my kids and teach them that if they worked hard good things would happen. This job proved if you work hard good things will happen. I was given this opportunity a year ago and have learned a lot since I took over as the service manager. The challenges at work for me are to remember all my employees are different, just like my kids, so I need to treat them all a little different with their strengths and weaknesses. I have a great family at home and at work.
Q: How have you had to adapt to meet these challenges?
A: Trusting my girls in the office is key. They do a great job on a day-to-day basis with making our customers happy and working well with the men in the service field. Communication is key.
Q: How has COVID-19 impacted how you work?
A: COVID was a challenge, but we are making sure we do everything to protect our Lee team and customers. Customers must trust us when we enter their homes. We assure the customers our men will wear masks; shoe covers and sanitize to keep everyone safe. The service department has been extremely busy with customers doing at-home projects and calling for our professional service.
Q: Where do you see your industry going in the next few years?
A: I see our company growing and expanding. It is great to watch our young apprentices grow and learn from our journeyman. I feel like we are a family and I am watching them grow into amazing tradesman with great futures. I am proud to be a part of this great team. The Lee team.
