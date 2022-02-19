On Wisconsin: Jockey names Badger guards Johnny and Jordan Davis as brand ambassadors

Kenosha-based Jockey International Inc. on Friday announced that it has signed brothers and Badgers men’s basketball players Johnny and Jordan Davis as brand ambassadors.

The partnership between Jockey and the Davis brothers, born and raised in La Crosse, will highlight the brand’s Made in America Collection.

Johnny and Jordan are both sophomore guards on the Badgers men’s basketball team. Johnny is putting together a season in which he is considered by many pundits to be a strong candidate for National Player of the Year.

The campaign with Jockey will also feature members of the Davis family, including their father Mark, a former NBA player who had a stint with the Milwaukee Bucks during the 1988-89 season.

The campaign is scheduled to kick off on Sunday with social media posts, and radio spots during games across the Badgers Radio Network.

The Jockey Made in America Collection is comprised of T-shirts and socks, for both men and women, that is 100 percent grown and sewn in the U.S. The company said that the goal of the Made in America Collection is to support families and communities by helping to create more American jobs and opportunities to buy American-made.

“We are very pleased to welcome Johnny and Jordan to the Jockey family and are equally appreciative of them opening their family to us,” said Chris Smith, chief brand officer, Jockey. “When we initially approached the Davis brothers, it was with a caveat — we also wanted to include their family in the campaign. Thankfully, they were all for it.”

“Johnny and Jordan are the essence of Wisconsin — they work hard to perfect their craft and make themselves better, both on and off the court; they value family; and care for others in the community,” said Smith.

