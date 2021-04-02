Piasecki Funeral Home plans additional building at 39th Avenue and Washington Road

Piasecki Funeral Home plans to expand its footprint on 39th Avenue with the construction of a new building about two blocks from its primary location at 3720 39th Ave.
A request to build what is described as a “carriage house” is on the agenda of the Kenosha City Plan Commission for Thursday.
If approved, the 6,330-square-foot building will be used for funeral planning and storage of the company’s fleet of funeral procession vehicles, according to documents filed with the request. The building is planned to include approximately 3,200 square feet of office area. The ground floor of the building is to feature a garage large enough to hold four funeral vehicles.
The site is two separate lots that will have to be combined for the project.
The new building is proposed to be constructed of exterior materials and in colors similar to the existing Piasecki location to the north on 39th Avenue, adjacent to the Kwik Trip at 39th Avenue and Washington Road just across the street from Bradford High School.
While designed to allow the company's funeral vehicles to enter the lot from 39th Avenue, all other employee and public access will be from Washington Road. Specific driveway placement has yet to be approved by city staff. F
uneral services would continue to be held at Piasecki's current facility, according to the proposal.