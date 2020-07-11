Sabbar: Windows Ink Workspace provides a virtual whiteboard

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As schools, including Carthage, went to remote teaching in the spring, one of the biggest questions was, “How can I simulate writing on a whiteboard?”

Sometimes, simple and free tools work fine. Two of our chemistry faculty found Windows Ink Workspace, which is built in to Windows 10. It allows the user to create freeform drawings, write on existing files and much more. A brief description appears online at https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/help/17207/windows-10-use-windows-ink.

You can also search for Windows Ink Workspace on YouTube to find instructional videos.

To activate Ink Workspace, right-click on the taskbar at the bottom of your screen, then click “Show Windows Ink Workspace button” from the menu. That will put an icon the looks like a pen writing or a capital “P” in script. To use it, click the icon then click Whiteboard. You will be prompted to accept the usage terms; click “Accept”. Click “Get Started”. Sign in using a valid Microsoft account. Read the privacy statement and click “Next.” When asked about helping build a better experience, click yes or no (your choice,) then click “Agree.” Unless you want to update your security settings, click “Let’s Go!”