Snap-on Logistics to relocate warehouse operations to Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Snap-on Logistics Corp. has purchased the former MG Design Associates building in the Lakeview Corporate Park to relocate some of the parent company’s warehouse operations.
The Pleasant Prairie Plan Commission on Monday approved site and operational plans for the site. The company purchased the building at 8778 100th St. from TI Investors of Lakeview II LLC. It will be used as a warehouse for tools, supplies and trade show marketing materials.
Snap-on Logistics officials said the 121,052-square-foot facility will allow the company to consolidate warehouse operations. The move, which will be done in phases, has the company relocating large toolboxes and other supplies from rented storage spaces in Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie.
The first phase of the move is scheduled to begin this month. The second phase, which has the company moving warehouse operations from the corporate headquarters in Kenosha, is planned for February.
The facility is projected to employ 10 full-time employees who will work one shift from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The site currently has 115 parking spaces.
“The village is excited Snap-on has selected Pleasant Prairie for their new warehouse operations,” said Jean Werbie-Harris, community development director. “We are glad to have them in our business community and look forward to seeing Snap-on expand and grow in their new location.”
MG Design Associates had occupied the building from 1999 to 2019. The company designed, engineered and built exhibits for clients involved in mega-trade shows.
