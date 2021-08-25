Snap-On ready to celebrate landmark birthday today; special announcement anticipated

Last year was supposed to be the landmark birthday for Snap-on to celebrate its 100th year in existence.
The global pandemic had other ideas.
A year later, the company is ready once again to roll out quite the event to mark its 100th — plus one — birthday Wednesday at its Kenosha headquarters at 2801 80th St.
“We’re pretty excited,” Snap-On CEO and Chairman Nick Pinchuk said last week. “You might imagine our disappointment (last year) when the COVID hit and kind of curtailed a bunch of activities. We celebrated the best that we could. We’re having a lot of good things.”
To mark the 100th-plus one event, Pinchuk said a special logo has been designed to properly mark the pandemic-era occasion.
“We put a red ‘plus’ above the 100 to remind generations of Snap-On people that the people who were here at the centennial had to engage the shock, and accommodate to COVID and to recover from it all,” he said. “We wanted that to be remembered.”
Pinchuk, who has been with the company for slightly less than 20 years, said he has several messages for the employees, staff, retirees and families that will be in attendance Wednesday, but one will stand out among them.
And that’s how the company came through the pandemic.
“We’re stronger than we’ve ever been,” he said. “We came out of the pandemic stronger than we (entered). But it’s the nature of the company. It’s essential. It’s rooted in the essential nature of work. What we do is critical and can’t be halted, even in a pandemic.
“This is a unique company. ... It has an extraordinary history, rooted in product and innovation.”
Began in Milwaukee
Snap-On has its roots in Milwaukee, where the company was formed in 1920 by Joseph Johnson, William Seidemann, Stanton Palmer and Newton Tarble.
Johnson, an engineer, coined the phrase, “Five to do the work of 50,” to show his original idea of taking five unique handles and 10 sockets that snapped on interchangeably.
“It was an innovation that revolutionized tool sets all over,” Pinchuk said.
And so, the company that now has $3.6 billion in revenue with 13 factories in the United States, was born.
That group moved its headquarters to Kenosha in 1930, and the location here now has about 700 employees. The facility has had 15 additions through the years. When it originally moved here, the company had 250 workers and a factory located on 10 acres on 29th Avenue.
What set the company apart in 1920 and continues to be the case today is how the products are sold to the user, Pinchuk said.
The founders had a plan, he said, to have the salesman lay out the tools on green felt — as if they were precious as a surgeon’s knives, according to the company profile. The idea was to imply if mechanics used Snap-On tools, they would declare “they were doing something special,” perhaps as special as a surgeon.
“The idea that the display of the Snap-On brand is the outward sign of pride and dignity that working men and women take in their profession is what underpins this whole company,” Pinchuk said. “It’s what makes it so special.”
About 80% of the products Snap-On sells are made at one of its 13 factories in the United States. Along with the Kenosha location, there are three in California and one each in Alabama, Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Michigan and Tennessee.
There currently are 12,500 associates worldwide with more than half in the United States.
The company also partners with 3,200 technical/vocational schools across the country to help provide skills for the next generation of workers, Pinchuk said.
“That helps them guide the curriculum to make sure they train their students,” he said.
Pride runs deep
Pinchuk said that pride flows into all parts of the company’s lives, including even photographs he receives of newborn babies with a Snap-On tool in their hand.
That’s how deep the pride runs in the now 101-year-old company.
“The family believes the first thing the baby touches will influence their life for better or worse,” he said.
And it’s not even at the start of life that the pride is felt, it even comes at the end, Pinchuk said.
“I have people ask me for mini tool boxes for urns for their ashes,” he said with a laugh. “And I’m not kidding.”
There’s more than one reason why the average employee has 15 years with the company, Pinchuk said.
“A corporation is a place where individuals come together to create a value for themselves and others that are greater than what they could create individually,” he said. “We do well, so our people well, but also they see how much people depend on this.
“You could see it (during) COVID. We went right through it. We were here every day. Our factories never closed. How can I face the factory workers if they’re working a day and I’m not here?”
Pinchuk said there wasn’t any choice but to keep running during the pandemic, because the transportation system across the globe depended on it.
“If you ordered something from Amazon or a grocery store, it was delivered by a truck driver who couldn’t work from home, and his truck was (maintained) by one of our mechanics who couldn’t work from home,” Pinchuk said. “And probably what he delivered was manufactured by a worker who couldn’t work from home. And we supported all of that.”
Kenosha committed
Looking ahead, Pinchuk said the commitment to Kenosha remains as strong as ever, and even promised a special announcement to that end Wednesday.
But he was saving that as one big birthday surprise.
“One of the reasons why we’ve been able to succeed is the health of our workforce, and by extension, the health of the community,” Pinchuk said. “It’s important for us to try and help this community.
“We have great belief that we benefit from a storied past. We have an exciting now, and we believe in our future. We are committed to Kenosha. This is our place. These are our people. People are the most important thing in a corporation, and therefore we’re going to keep investing.”