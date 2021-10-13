Staffing shortage closes iconic Twin Lakes fish fry venue

Mad Dans owners Kenny and Susie Perl have announced Friday will be the last fish fry at the iconic Twin Lakes restaurant for the foreseeable future due to a staffing shortage.

The announcement initially stated the restaurant would close "effective immediately Oct. 15." It resulted in an outcry of support from patrons.

Kenny Perl said Wednesday they hope it is a temporary issue and they will be able to reopen shortly.

"These are challenging times due to food and labor shortages," a posting on the restaurant door reads. "As of Saturday, Oct. 18, we will be closed until further notice.

This story will be updated with the full interview with Perl.

