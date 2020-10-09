State insurance commissioners visit city; help businesses navigate unrest claims

The aftermath of the rioting, looting and civil unrest that rocked the city after the shooting of Jacob Blake likely will live on for quite a while yet.
And for some — those hit with horrendous financial losses to businesses — the ending may never get them back to even.
But there is help out there to try and give it a try.
Two representatives of the Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance spent several hours at City Hall on Thursday, ready, willing and able to help those who may have hit a snag when it comes to filing claims.
Mayor John Antaramian extended the invitation to the office to spend the day, said Christina Keeley, chief consumer affairs of the bureau of market regulation. Keeley was joined by insurance examiner Eric Schoene.
While the effects of the civil unrest certainly were an unusual circumstance, Keeley said her office tries to help where it can with any number of calamities that may arise.
State commissioners responded to Sun Prairie in 2018 in response to a deadly explosion there that extensively damage the city’s Downtown area.
“We do try to be responsive to situations that crop up around the state,” she said. “We’ll send someone out if there’s been a tornado or natural disaster.”
Schoene agreed.
“Typically, weather-related events tend to trigger these types of things, for our purposes at least,” he said. “We try to be responsive to the needs of the insurance consumer and whatever that looks like.
“If we identify a need, we’ll try to work with a community and the resources that are already in the area to partner with them and do our best to solve problems and prevent new problems from happening.”
Policy idiosyncrasies
Whether business owners are covered because of damage due to civil unrest depends completely on how that individual policy is written, Keeley said.
So far, she’s heard that most of the claims that have been filed cover at least some of the loss that’s occurred. An estimate reported in September stated that damage to buildings and businesses was estimated at $50 million.
Some policies do specifically exclude civil unrest, but if it doesn’t, then it’s likely damage caused by arson and vandalism may be a “covered peril.”
“It’s dependent on how the policy is structured and what the insurance company identifies as the cause of loss,” Schoene said.
Keeley said her office isn’t in the insurance selling business, but is geared solely toward providing answers, but also a place for consumers to file complaints with their carrier.
“If someone has any sort of negative insurance decision that’s affected them, they have the right to complain,” she said. “We would review their complaint, ask the company to respond, take a look at the facts, the policy and determine whether or not we feel there’s a violation of Wisconsin insurance laws.
“We really are regulatory and not advocacy, but we do help navigate some issues when people encounter them. Sometimes, just our office getting involved helps open a dialogue or clarify things from one side to another. The process can actually just help solve the problem on its own.”
Both said they are unaware of any complaints that have been filed with their office directly related to the unrest.
Any Kenosha residents who still have questions moving forward can visit www.oci.wi.gov, email OCIComplaints@wisconsin.gov or call 1-800-236-8517. Questions and complaints can be submitted directly online, Keeley said.
Once a complaint is filed, residents can expect to hear from their company or agent within about 25 days.
