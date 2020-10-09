State insurance commissioners visit city; help businesses navigate unrest claims

The aftermath of the rioting, looting and civil unrest that rocked the city after the shooting of Jacob Blake likely will live on for quite a while yet.

And for some — those hit with horrendous financial losses to businesses — the ending may never get them back to even.

But there is help out there to try and give it a try.

Two representatives of the Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance spent several hours at City Hall on Thursday, ready, willing and able to help those who may have hit a snag when it comes to filing claims.

Mayor John Antaramian extended the invitation to the office to spend the day, said Christina Keeley, chief consumer affairs of the bureau of market regulation. Keeley was joined by insurance examiner Eric Schoene.

While the effects of the civil unrest certainly were an unusual circumstance, Keeley said her office tries to help where it can with any number of calamities that may arise.

State commissioners responded to Sun Prairie in 2018 in response to a deadly explosion there that extensively damage the city’s Downtown area.