Study finds Kenosha manufactured light fixture kills COVID virus

‘Real honor’

Cliff Yahnke, Kenall’s chief scientist and head of clinical affairs, said it was a “real honor” to work with the researchers at Mount Sinai.

“To be completely candid, I never thought this would work,” Yahnke said. “This is the biggest scientific accomplishment of my career.”

According to Yahnke, the research took three to four months and was followed by several more months of peer review. The study was formally published late September in Scientific Reports, the largest science journal in the world.

“It’s a way to really validate the findings,” Yahnke said. “This is a high impact scientific publication.”

According to Garcia-Sastre, the experiment was relatively simple. Researchers took samples of the virus, put them on a surface and exposed them to the Indigo-Clean lights, measuring how much of the virus was rendered inactive, and how long it took.

While the effects weren’t immediate and depended on various factors such as distance and surface type, Garcia-Sastre said the light could inactivate enveloped viruses such as the Coronavirus.