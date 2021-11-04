Study finds Kenosha manufactured light fixture kills COVID virus

Researchers at one of the top medical research schools in the country have published a peer-reviewed study that found a light fixture manufactured in Kenosha to be effective in killing the virus behind COVID-19.
The disinfection light fixture, called Indigo-Clean and produced by Kenall Manufacturing, emits a light wavelength below ultraviolet that is safe for humans and was previously known to kill bacteria.
In 2005, research showed that the light wavelength utilized by Indigo-Clean, 405 nanometers, could inactivate bacteria, which had obvious benefits for hospitals and operating rooms, where antibiotic-resistant bacteria pose serious health risks.
Whether it was effective against viruses was “less clear,” according to Professor Adolfo Garcia-Sastre, the director of the Global Health and Emerging Pathogens Institute of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City, and the principal investigator on the recent COVID-19 study.
Last year, Kenall partnered with the Icahn School, which was already conducting its own UV light and COVID studies, to determine whether the Indigo-Clean device could kill the Coronavirus. Garcia-Sastre admitted he didn’t expect the results he got.
“To me, it was surprising,” Garcia-Sastre said. “It’s quite interesting that visible light at this wavelength is able to inactivate the virus.”
‘Real honor’
Cliff Yahnke, Kenall’s chief scientist and head of clinical affairs, said it was a “real honor” to work with the researchers at Mount Sinai.
“To be completely candid, I never thought this would work,” Yahnke said. “This is the biggest scientific accomplishment of my career.”
According to Yahnke, the research took three to four months and was followed by several more months of peer review. The study was formally published late September in Scientific Reports, the largest science journal in the world.
“It’s a way to really validate the findings,” Yahnke said. “This is a high impact scientific publication.”
According to Garcia-Sastre, the experiment was relatively simple. Researchers took samples of the virus, put them on a surface and exposed them to the Indigo-Clean lights, measuring how much of the virus was rendered inactive, and how long it took.
While the effects weren’t immediate and depended on various factors such as distance and surface type, Garcia-Sastre said the light could inactivate enveloped viruses such as the Coronavirus.
“This is something that can be used to reduce the activity of the virus that is around,” Gracia-Sastre said. He stressed, however, that “it isn’t 100%,” and that other health-safety measures should always be utilized in tandem.
Enveloped viruses, including the virus behind COVID-19, have an outer wrapping that holds them together. According to Yahnke, this envelope is what absorbs the blue light of Indigo-Clean, creating a chemical reaction that kills the virus. Non-enveloped viruses, such as the norovirus, are unaffected by the light.
Yahnke was optimistic about the potential uses and benefits of the finding. Unlike UV light and chemical cleaners, Indigo-Clean doesn’t damage plastics or materials, nor is it as obtrusive during disinfection.
“This is a light that can be put in any room,” Yahnke said. “Its impact will last beyond the current pandemic.”
Indigo-Clean has two modes, white and indigo, both of which are safe for humans. White mode is a blend of ambient white light and indigo, providing better visibility but reduced disinfection power. When motion sensors determine a room is empty, the lights switch to only indigo, giving the highest doe of 405 nm light.