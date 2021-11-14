 Skip to main content
Summer Moon Coffee coming to Kenosha; Austin, Texas-based franchise to open at Green Bay Road location

Summer Moon Coffee Logo

Summer Moon Coffee, a Texas-based coffee chain that boasts oak roasted coffee and “legendary sweet cream” it trademarks as Moon Milk, announced Wednesday that it is planning a Dec. 4 grand opening for a store on Green Bay Road in Kenosha.

According to a release from the company, the Kenosha store at 6425 Green Bay Road will be the first location in the Midwest for the Austin, Texas-based chain of coffee shops. The company currently has a total of 32 locations in Austin, San Antonio, Dallas-Fort Worth, the Houston area, El Paso, Kansas City, and Oklahoma City. The company also plans to expand to other regions.

The Kenosha location is planned to feature a drive-thru, online order ahead service, and outdoor seating.

Husband-wife team Jim and Cathi Leibforth are the owners of the new store.

Summer Moon Kenosha is scheduled to open Saturday, Dec. 4th, with weekend hours of 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and weekday hours of 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The first 50 guests at the Dec. 4 grand opening will be treated to a Summer Moon swag bag, while all guests will be treated to free oak roasted coffee and moon milk samples (while supplies last).

More information is available online at https://summermoon.com

