Summer Moon Coffee delays opening

For The Kenosha News
Summer Moon Coffee has delayed its grand opening for its store on Green Bay Road in Kenosha until Dec. 18, the company announced Friday.
The Kenosha store at 6425 Green Bay Road will be the first location in the Midwest for the Austin, Texas-based chain of coffee shops. A previous announcement from the company said the store was to open Saturday, but construction work is continuing at the site.
Husband-wife team Jim and Cathi Leibforth are the owners of the new store.
The company currently has a total of 32 locations in Austin, San Antonio, Dallas-Fort Worth, the Houston area, El Paso, Kansas City, and Oklahoma City. The company also plans to expand to other regions.
The Kenosha location is planned to feature a drive-thru, online order ahead service, and outdoor seating.
More information is available online at
https://summermoon.com
Finnish researchers are creating lab-grown coffee in an effort to reduce the deforestation, pesticides and energy used in traditional growing methods.
IN PHOTOS: Kenosha's 2021 Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony draws a crowd
TREE LIGHTING
Tommy Domin, 10, wears antlers as he sits on his dad Steve’s shoulders as they wait for the city’s Christmas tree to be lit on Friday.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
TREE LIGHTING
Francisco Quezada, 4, left, shakes some sleigh bells as his mom, Brittany, looks on as they wait for the city’s Christmas tree to be lit on Friday at the Kenosha Public Museum grounds.
SEAN KRAJACIC photos, Kenosha News
TREE LIGHTING
Emerie Sunderman, 3, left, and her twin sister, Thea, right, do jazz hands as they take a photograph with Santa Claus at the Rhode Center for the Arts on Friday in Downtown Kenosha.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
TREE LIGHTING
Evijana Milojevic, 6, right, talks with Disney characters from “Frozen,” Anna, left, and Elsa, as they attend the city’s Christmas tree lighting event on Friday.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
TREE LIGHTING
Attendees cheer as the city’s Christmas tree is lit on Friday at the Kenosha Public Museum grounds.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
TREE LIGHTING
Mrs. Claus, left, and her husband, Santa, clap as the city’s Christmas tree is lit on Friday at the Kenosha Public Museum grounds.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
TREE LIGHTING
Ivy Ford plays the keyboard as attendees enjoy the city’s Christmas tree after it was lit on Friday at the Kenosha Public Museum grounds.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
TREE LIGHTING
Patrons walk past a Christmas display inside Mike Bjorn's, featuring a Darth Vader Santa, during the Lightin' Up! Downtown event on Friday.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
