Summer Moon Coffee delays opening

Summer Moon Coffee has delayed its grand opening for its store on Green Bay Road in Kenosha until Dec. 18, the company announced Friday.

The Kenosha store at 6425 Green Bay Road will be the first location in the Midwest for the Austin, Texas-based chain of coffee shops. A previous announcement from the company said the store was to open Saturday, but construction work is continuing at the site.

Husband-wife team Jim and Cathi Leibforth are the owners of the new store.

The company currently has a total of 32 locations in Austin, San Antonio, Dallas-Fort Worth, the Houston area, El Paso, Kansas City, and Oklahoma City. The company also plans to expand to other regions.

The Kenosha location is planned to feature a drive-thru, online order ahead service, and outdoor seating.

More information is available online at https://summermoon.com

