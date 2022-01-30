Texas Roadhouse fundraiser to benefit American Tinnitus Association

On Monday, Feb. 7, all Texas Roadhouse locations are inviting the public to support the American Tinnitus Association (ATA). To honor the company’s late founder Kent Taylor, the restaurants will donate 100% of all profits on Feb. 7 to the organization.

More than 26 million adults in the United States battle tinnitus.

In addition to the restaurant fundraiser, through March 31, Texas Roadhouse will donate 10% from the online sales of all Texas Roadhouse/ATA co-branded gift cards to the American Tinnitus Association. The gift cards are available online at texasroadhouse.com.

Local Texas Roadhouse restaurants are located at 11841 71st St. in Kenosha and at 6228 Durand Ave. in Mount Pleasant.

“As we pursue our mission to advance research and find a cure for tinnitus, we are grateful for the support of Texas Roadhouse,” said Torryn P. Brazell, ATA chief executive officer. “Despite its growing prevalence and often devastating effects, tinnitus remains a severely underfunded medical condition. This partnership brings us one step closer to changing the status quo.”

The nonprofit American Tinnitus Association helps individuals and families cope, funds research, advocates for better care, and provides trustworthy information to thousands of people every day. For more information about managing tinnitus, contact the ATA at (800) 634-8978 or go online to ata.org.

