UPDATE: Staffing shortage closes iconic Twin Lakes fish fry venue, Mad Dans

Perl said before the COVID-19 pandemic, Mad Dans had no problem finding help. The restaurant weathered the mandated closure by offering a carry-out menu. Once able to reopen, the servers, three of whom have been employed for decades, returned. But the owners could not find enough kitchen staff to open more than a few days a week.

“We just can’t handle it, me and my wife and the few people we have,” Perl said. “Just opening three days a week ain’t cuttin’ it.”

He said he hoped applicants would emerge after the additional $300 per month in unemployment payments came to an end. But that wasn’t the case.

“I would say in five months, I’ve had one person come in and apply for a job,” Perl said. “Before we had no problem finding help. It’s not just us. You see it everywhere you go.”

Perl said he had secured federal funding available to help businesses reopen.

“We had to return that money because we couldn’t get them to come back,” Perl said. “Ever since then it’s just been landsliding.”

If he can’t set the hook on new help, Perl said he and his wife will be forced to close permanently.