Vonco Products expanding Salem Lakes facility with 36,000-square-foot addition

SALEM LAKES — Vonco Products, a manufacturer of medical fluid devices and pouches, held a ceremonial ground-breaking for a 36,516-square-foot expansion to their western Kenosha County facility Friday, citing a growing need for space due to rising demand and supply chain issues.

Vonco’s facility, located in the Salem Business Park at 10826 250th Ave. in the Trevor neighborhood, was constructed in 2016. The company had previously ben located in Lake Villa in Lake County, Ill. The Trevor facility also has space for an additional 60,000-square-foot expansion in the future.

Keith Smith, Vonco’s president, said that the company has needed the space to expand for some time, recollecting a tour he was given of Vonco facilities before becoming president.

“My immediate impression was, ‘they’re out of space,’ ” Smith said.

According to the company, Vonco’s need for more space is the result of two intersecting events that have led to significant growth for the company: rising healthcare and medical device demand as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; and a supply chain on the verge of collapse as medical device parts and packaging sits idle on cargo ships.