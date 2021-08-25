WATCH NOW: Anniversary announcement: Snap-on announces plans for major building addition

On the day of its 100th birthday celebration, it was Snap-on Inc. that gave the Kenosha community a gift.

CEO and Chairman Nick Pinchuk ended his presentation to a packed house Wednesday afternoon at the company’s Kenosha headquarters, 2801 80th St., with the announcement of a new facility right where the stage stood for the celebration that included current employees, their families, retirees and many special guests.

The expansion plans call for a new 90,000-square-foot building and what is approaching a $10 million investment, according to a company statement. Work at the site is planned to begin once the parking lot to the east is cleared. It is expected to be concluded by the summer of 2022.

Pinchuk, who highlighted the event that included a video tribute to the company from its past 100 years, along with comments from past and current employees, told those in attendance that even though Snap-on is strong now, it’s only going to get even better.

“Snap-on people today are what they have always been, enlisted in a cause that is greater than themselves,” he said. “It’s a special place to be. This company is only going to get better because there’s so many capabilities. Today, we celebrate who we are.”