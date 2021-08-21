WATCH NOW: Businesses on the rebound; Some have moved, others still in recovery process following riots

The next day, Carpenter drove to the site of the former store, by then reduced to a pile of bricks, glass and burned and melted furniture. “It was still smoldering and there was smoke — it was so hard, so hard,” he said.

But with customer orders pending at the time of the fire, the owners had no choice but to move swiftly into new quarters. In October, the furniture store which had been in business for the past 42 years, moved operations to 7600 75th St., in the Kenosha Trade Park. “(Since re-opening) it’s been a growing process. We are doing well and making it work. The hardest part is trying to get people to know where we’re at.”

While signage is prominent, the store is located on a side road north of Highway 50, making it easy to drive right by it.

Space is also a challenge, he said. “We went from 10,000 square feet to 4,000.”

On the upside, Carpenter spoke of the outpouring of support from the community and assistance from B & L’s longtime business vendors. “Our vendors really stepped up to extend terms and help get our (new) showroom set up.”

To reopen and relocate B & L utilized insurance funds along with a microloan awarded by WEDC. "One dollar at a time adds up," Carpenter said.