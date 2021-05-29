WATCH NOW: Canada National Railway's acquisition of Kansas City Southern would help local shippers

Canadian National Railway’s pending $33.6 billion acquisition of Kansas City Southern Railway would bring expanded export opportunities for Kenosha County manufacturers and processors, local business spokesman say.

CN ended a weeks long tug-of-war earlier this month with rival Canadian Pacific Railway that offered $29 billion in cash and stock. Both argued that they could better serve customers along their rail routes.

CN announced the deal on May 21, noting that the KCS board had accepted its deal. The merger partners are awaiting approval from the federal Surface Transportation Board.

The acquisition expands CN’s routes. Before the deal, it offered more rail route coverage than CP. It now will offer coverage through all of North America, including Mexico.

Though KCS officials does not operate here, it does own a 10-acre parcel at 30th Avenue and 63rd Street, Kenosha. The property is listed through the commercial division of Coldwell Banker Real Estate One for $215,000. The listing agent, John Randall said it has been on the market for a while. It is in two sections — 1.5 acres and 8.5 acres — divided by 30th Avenue.

It currently is not in use.