WATCH NOW: Canada National Railway's acquisition of Kansas City Southern would help local shippers

Canadian National Railway’s pending $33.6 billion acquisition of Kansas City Southern Railway would bring expanded export opportunities for Kenosha County manufacturers and processors, local business spokesman say.
CN ended a weeks long tug-of-war earlier this month with rival Canadian Pacific Railway that offered $29 billion in cash and stock. Both argued that they could better serve customers along their rail routes.
CN announced the deal on May 21, noting that the KCS board had accepted its deal. The merger partners are awaiting approval from the federal Surface Transportation Board.
The acquisition expands CN’s routes. Before the deal, it offered more rail route coverage than CP. It now will offer coverage through all of North America, including Mexico.
Though KCS officials does not operate here, it does own a 10-acre parcel at 30th Avenue and 63rd Street, Kenosha. The property is listed through the commercial division of Coldwell Banker Real Estate One for $215,000. The listing agent, John Randall said it has been on the market for a while. It is in two sections — 1.5 acres and 8.5 acres — divided by 30th Avenue.
It currently is not in use.
Why own land in Kenosha, but not have rail lines here? KCS media officials could not come up with an answer. Some locals remember the parcel as a rail siding area better known years ago as the "farmyard." American Motors cars were often there and produce were brought there in boxcars.
Benefits of the merger
The agreement allows local rail shippers to expand their export destinations, have better control over freight costs, reduce shipping time and grow a broader distribution system.
The combined companies will allow companies to send products from Kenosha County and other parts of the state to the eastern and western regions of the United States and Canada and through the southern states and Mexico.
Some area shippers may not notice much of a difference. They still will have the option of contracting with CP or CN.
Prior to CN’s announcement, Patrick Hicks, plant manager of Arden Mills, 6509 77th Ave. in Kenosha, said, “For the Kenosha facility not much would change since our wheat origination comes from the upper Midwest, which is mostly CP rail service to Kenosha.
“Since KCS has routes to the southern United States and into Mexico, it certainly would benefit some of our southern mills to move wheat from upper Midwest to those locations. The flour milling industry is certainly watching with great interest since Kansas has a large winter wheat crop and could affect transportation routes going forward.”
However, the proposed merger allows shippers who want to export to Mexico or send products to southern states along a single rail line without having to switch rail companies.
Andrew Spinelli, a spokesman for CN, said Menards Inc. is the largest business dealing with CN.
“As a major retailer, Menard Inc. purchases goods from all over the world using all means including intermodal, rail and trucking. Menard works with all Class 1 railroads. CN surrounds the intermodal service from Prince Rupert in British Columbia, Canada to the Chippewa Falls, Wis., container ramp located 10 miles from Menard Inc.’s Eau Claire, Wis., distribution services.”
Abundant lines in county
Three railways serve Kenosha County — CN, Canadian Pacific and Union Pacific, the latter of which has two lines that cross the county.
A CN line comes into Kenosha County from Burlington following alongside Highway 83 before heading into Silver Lake and continuing southeast through Trevor to the Illinois border.
The CP line, which hosts the Amtrak Hiawatha passenger trains, runs through parts of Somers, Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie.
Union Pacific has two lines. One follows Highway 32 north to south the length of the county and hosts the Metra passenger trains. The second runs north to south the length of the county about a mile west of Highway 31.