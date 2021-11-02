WATCH NOW: Emer Eye Care celebrates new site for local business mainstay

Emer Eye Care in Kenosha will celebrate the continuation of its decades-old family business with a grand opening event Wednesday in Kenosha.
The business has combined both its previous locations at the new office at 6300 76th St. A ribbon cutting ceremony is planned as part of the 5 p.m. community event, which will feature food and refreshments to guests.
Dr. Ben Emer, who runs the business with his father, Dr. Pete Emer, said they had planned on a new location for some time, as the hassle of having two offices had become too much to deal with.
“We were always looking for another spot to move into,” Ben said, “It made sense to move into one primary location, and we needed the space.”
Construction for the new office was recently completed, and Ben said they moved into their new location in early October.
“It’s a much better, updated space,” Emer said, “It was just a long time coming.”
The resources and equipment of both previous offices, such as the frame selections, have been combined, and the new location has four exam lanes, double the amount previously available. Other improvements include a lounge area for staff where they can eat lunch, something that Ben said was missing before.
Emer Eye Care has been a Kenosha business since Pete bought the practice from Dr. Wayne Bartel in 1984.
Ben said his father worked hard to develop a sense of trust within the Kenosha community, which played a big part in their success today.
“It’s a longtime Kenosha patient base,” Ben said. “He really built up that goodwill in the community.”
Although the new office was a big change for both the staff and their patients, Ben said he was looking forward to the official opening. And despite the changes, there were some things that he hoped to keep the same.
“We’ve gotten a lot of positive reactions so far,” Emer said. “I want to maintain that local, family private practice feeling.”
More information on Emer Eye Care can be found online at emereyecare.com.
