WATCH NOW: Emer Eye Care celebrates new site for local business mainstay

Emer Eye Care in Kenosha will celebrate the continuation of its decades-old family business with a grand opening event Wednesday in Kenosha.

The business has combined both its previous locations at the new office at 6300 76th St. A ribbon cutting ceremony is planned as part of the 5 p.m. community event, which will feature food and refreshments to guests.

Dr. Ben Emer, who runs the business with his father, Dr. Pete Emer, said they had planned on a new location for some time, as the hassle of having two offices had become too much to deal with.

“We were always looking for another spot to move into,” Ben said, “It made sense to move into one primary location, and we needed the space.”

Construction for the new office was recently completed, and Ben said they moved into their new location in early October.

“It’s a much better, updated space,” Emer said, “It was just a long time coming.”

The resources and equipment of both previous offices, such as the frame selections, have been combined, and the new location has four exam lanes, double the amount previously available. Other improvements include a lounge area for staff where they can eat lunch, something that Ben said was missing before.