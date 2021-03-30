WATCH NOW: Intensive care for pets: WVRC opens specialty critical care animal hospital in Somers

State-of-the-art critical care veterinarian services have come to Somers, offering specialty treatment that can make a difference in the outcome for dogs and cats.
Fully equipped with X-ray, CT scanners, ultrasound and other medical and surgical devices, the Wisconsin Veterinarian Referral Center (WVRC) offers 24-hour emergency services. The clinic takes referrals from general care veterinarians and offers specialty care services.
WVRC relocated from Mount Pleasant in January to a new facility at 1123 58th Ave. (just northwest of the intersection of highways 31 and E) that at 12,000 square feet is four times as large as its previous one. WVRC is continuing to add more features to accommodate the medical and surgical needs of dogs and cats.
In May 2019, WVRC joined Ethos Veterinary Health, becoming part of a support national network of 25 hospitals, said Beverly Klug, senior referral relations specialist with WVRC. She said WVRC and Ethos Veterinary Health look forward to enhancing the veterinary community and support for patients and clients.
Klug said that several specialty veterinary practices joined together 2000 to form WVRC. It also has locations in Waukesha and Grafton.
Many specialists on staff
The Somers location has a staff of 50 emergency care doctors: board-certified specialists, technicians, assistants, client care and administrative employees. Some of the specialists include oncologists, dermatologists, ophthalmologists and orthopedists.
The staff also includes a veterinary social worker and technician trainers. Travis Reed is the small-animal surgeon, Lisa Verburgt the hospital manager and Jade Steege the clinical supervisor for the emergency room.
“It’s equipped to handle emergencies around the clock, 365 days a year,” said Klug. “It takes referrals from other veterinarians and can handle critical emergencies in the middle of the night, such as a dog getting run over.”
Klug works with referring general practice veterinarians in Wisconsin to update them on services and provides continuing education.
“This location was carefully planned,” Klug said. “They considered all they thought they needed in a state-of-the-art hospital. It offers all of the same things you’d find in a hospital for humans.”
The objective was to create a “fear free” atmosphere. “There is a concentrated effort to keep visits as relaxed and comfortable for our patients and their owners,” said Klug.
The new facility has more equipment, specialty rooms, and can offer procedures that previously were not available at the Mount Pleasant location.
It has two surgical suites: one for soft-tissue cases and another for orthopedic procedures such as hip surgery. The previous location had only one operating room. There is an arthroscopy tower. The hospital also has a pharmacy.
Keeping privacy and reducing stress
There are separate intake areas for dogs and cats. The hospital is arranged so pet patients do not have to see other animals.
It also has an isolation room with its own entrance for animals that arrive with highly communicable conditions. The WVRC has an internal laboratory for quick turnaround on routine tests, and there are long-term recovery wards.
Observation areas allow owners to see their pets. “It’s designed to make the patient and the pet owner feel comfortable,” said Klug.
WVRC also has a bereavement area where pet owners can spend their last moments with a pet that has to be euthanized. The owner can take their pet to an outdoor patio away, from others or they can remain in the room.
“Together, our team works to ensure that patients receive the best care and follow-up treatment possible by maintaining communication with the client’s general-practice veterinarian,” said Klug.
WVRC can be reached at (262) 553-9223. More information is available online at wvrcracine.ethosvet.com.