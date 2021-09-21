WATCH NOW: Kenosha Animal Hospital getting major facelift, including new addition and equipment

There’s about to be a flurry of activity at the Kenosha Animal Hospital.
And that has nothing to do with the four-legged friends and their owners coming and going.
The hospital, 6223 39th Ave, is undergoing a significant remodeling/redesign that is expected to last until least next summer and possibly into the fall.
Veterinarian Bill Carlisle, the owner of the hospital, said the project will add 2,600 more square feet to the facility, bringing it to 12,000 square feet.
For Carlisle, the project represents another opportunity to provide even better care to the patients he and his staff see every day.
“I love veterinary medicine,” he said. “I hope to do this for another 100 years, Lord willing. That’s why I’m investing back into the practice for our clients and for our patients. I don’t know how much time I have left, but I hope I have a long time.”
The project, which is set to begin with shovels in the ground this week, is under the direction of general contractor Keller Inc., of Sun Prairie.
Project details
Among the plans are: an overnight apartment area for staff and veterinary students; an underwater treadmill with a rehabilitation and physical therapy area; and two new operating rooms with a completely enclosed sound proof patient recovery and treatment area.
“That’s going to be a fairly large addition,” Carlisle said.
The underwater treadmill is geared toward dogs, to provide extra treatment for the type of orthopedic problems Carlisle and his staff see with aging pets.
“Patients are living a longer life,” he said. “Orthopedic problems have always been an issue, but as they get older, we start seeing some spinal issues and some other front and hind leg orthopedic issues. Physical therapy, but also the underwater treadmill which uses water levels to help them get some buoyancy, there is a lot of great value in that.”
Carlisle said every other part of the facility — from flooring, doors, ceilings and lighting — will be adjusted in some manner.
“Every square foot of the remaining clinic, both upper and lower levels, is planned to be remodeled and drastically changed just to be able to accommodate clients,” he said.
Not lost in the equation is the continued adjustments staff will have to make for the COVID-19 pandemic, which has changed the way all health care is handled, including for pets.
Carlisle said the one large waiting room will be divided into four smaller areas, along with the doubling of the current examination rooms to 11 or 12.
The project also includes low energy LED lighting, more efficient heating and cooling units, and solar energy with a battery backup, Carlisle said.
The current building dates to the 1930s, Carlisle said, and has had several previous remodeling projects, in 1976, 1991 and in 2007-08.
Five phases
Carlisle said the work will cover five phases, beginning with the new operating rooms, treatment area and the installation of the treadmill.
The outline has a completion date by mid-summer 2022, but Carlisle said he won’t be concerned if it runs into the fall.
His biggest concern will be if he is forced to shut down during construction, which could happen when cranes will be moving major elements, possibly in the next month or so.
Meanwhile, he’s excited to offer the latest technology and treatments to his patients.
“I just want to remain current and really beyond (that),” Carlisle said. “My personality has always been to explore new ideas and new treatment modalities. I will always be that way. You can’t take the spots off a leopard. It’s kind of what I’ve always done and who I am. I love being able to provide better care.
Along with Carlisle, Kenosha Animal Hospital veterinarian staff includes veterinarians Dolores Shine, Stephanie Salituro and Channelle Jorgenson Kohn. The hospital is open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.