WATCH NOW: Kenosha Animal Hospital getting major facelift, including new addition and equipment

“That’s going to be a fairly large addition,” Carlisle said.

The underwater treadmill is geared toward dogs, to provide extra treatment for the type of orthopedic problems Carlisle and his staff see with aging pets.

“Patients are living a longer life,” he said. “Orthopedic problems have always been an issue, but as they get older, we start seeing some spinal issues and some other front and hind leg orthopedic issues. Physical therapy, but also the underwater treadmill which uses water levels to help them get some buoyancy, there is a lot of great value in that.”

Carlisle said every other part of the facility — from flooring, doors, ceilings and lighting — will be adjusted in some manner.

“Every square foot of the remaining clinic, both upper and lower levels, is planned to be remodeled and drastically changed just to be able to accommodate clients,” he said.

Not lost in the equation is the continued adjustments staff will have to make for the COVID-19 pandemic, which has changed the way all health care is handled, including for pets.

Carlisle said the one large waiting room will be divided into four smaller areas, along with the doubling of the current examination rooms to 11 or 12.