WATCH NOW: Popular sunflower attraction returns for a second year at Thompson Strawberry Farm

The popular Pick Your Own Sunflowers event at Thompson Strawberry Farm in Bristol has returned for a second year, with an expected 4 million sunflowers to be planted by mid-October, double the amount planted last year.
Scott Thompson, owner of Thompson Strawberry Farm, 14000 75th St. (Highway 50) said that they got the idea for Pick Your Own Sunflowers last year during the pandemic.
“We were just looking for something to do differently,” Thompson said, “We think people are going to need something to be happy about.”
The public reaction was overwhelmingly positive, and by the end of summer last year Thompson said they planted over 2 million sunflowers.
Thompson said part of the activity’s success was because the farm, which also has strawberry, raspberry and pumpkin picking, offered a COVID-safe activity for families to enjoy outside.
“It’s a fun family activity to come out and do,” Thompson said.
Crazy for sunflowers
The other major factor? Thompson said people seem to go crazy for sunflowers.
“I never realized people loved sunflowers as much as they do,” Thompson said, “People are just blown away.”
Some visitors have travelled across the country, from as far away as California, for the sunflowers. Thompson said the public reaction was one of the reasons he brought the activity back for a second year.
“It was successful and it was fun,” Thompson said, “You get all these people out here saying ‘you’re making my summer.’”
Although it’s still early, Thompson said he already has plans for next year’s sunflower picking, including purchasing several old tractors to decorate the sunflower fields and attract more photoshoots to the farm.
“My goal every year is to improve,” Thompson said.
According to the Thompson farm Facebook, photographers holding sessions at the farm can get free admission, as well as extended visiting hours, if they tag the farm in the photos. Forms can be found on the Thompson Strawberry farm website.
Forty acres have been allocated to the sunflowers this year, including a sunflower maze that guests can walk through. A corn maze, which was delayed due to the drought stunting the corn growth, will also open this weekend, Thompson said.
Sunflower picking has already started, and is open every day 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. from now through October. Admission is $12 per adult and $6 per child 3 to 10-years-old.