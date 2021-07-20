WATCH NOW: Popular sunflower attraction returns for a second year at Thompson Strawberry Farm

The popular Pick Your Own Sunflowers event at Thompson Strawberry Farm in Bristol has returned for a second year, with an expected 4 million sunflowers to be planted by mid-October, double the amount planted last year.

Scott Thompson, owner of Thompson Strawberry Farm, 14000 75th St. (Highway 50) said that they got the idea for Pick Your Own Sunflowers last year during the pandemic.

“We were just looking for something to do differently,” Thompson said, “We think people are going to need something to be happy about.”

The public reaction was overwhelmingly positive, and by the end of summer last year Thompson said they planted over 2 million sunflowers.

Thompson said part of the activity’s success was because the farm, which also has strawberry, raspberry and pumpkin picking, offered a COVID-safe activity for families to enjoy outside.

“It’s a fun family activity to come out and do,” Thompson said.

Crazy for sunflowers

The other major factor? Thompson said people seem to go crazy for sunflowers.

“I never realized people loved sunflowers as much as they do,” Thompson said, “People are just blown away.”