WATCH NOW: Snap-On celebrates centennial birthday

That’s how deep the pride runs in the now 101-year-old company.

“The family believes the first thing the baby touches will influence their life for better or worse,” he said.

And it’s not even at the start of life that the pride is felt, it even comes at the end, Pinchuk said.

“I have people ask me for mini tool boxes for urns for their ashes,” he said with a laugh. “And I’m not kidding.”

There’s more than one reason why the average employee has 15 years with the company, Pinchuk said.

“A corporation is a place where individuals come together to create a value for themselves and others that are greater than what they could create individually,” he said. “We do well, so our people well, but also they see how much people depend on this.

“You could see it (during) COVID. We went right through it. We were here every day. Our factories never closed. How can I face the factory workers if they’re working a day and I’m not here?”

Pinchuk said there wasn’t any choice but to keep running during the pandemic, because the transportation system across the globe depended on it.