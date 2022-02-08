WATCH NOW: Two iconic establishments facing new challenges

Two of Kenosha’s more iconic establishments that were in danger of closing a year ago continue to face challenges in 2022.

Harborside Common Grounds, 5159 Sixth Ave., faced a shaky future as customers — and sales — dried up during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bobbi Duczak, who has owned the downtown establishment for more than 20 years, said the café offered fewer than half the number of tables it normally had to help encourage social distancing in 2020 and 2021. It was also forced to close early on many days due to lack of customers.

She eventually alerted the media about the plight of locally owned businesses and posted about it on social media. News reports about Common Grounds and other small businesses quickly went viral. Such stories helped save them, Duczak said, as customers began to support local businesses far more frequently.

“Our biggest problem now is finding employees,” Duczak said. “We’re closing at 2 p.m. now. We never closed at 2 p.m. We don’t have anybody to work.”

Duczak said all small businesses are facing labor shortages. She reminds people to “support local” when they can and be patient when dining out.

“I hope people are more inclined to support local,” she said. “We’re the ones here fighting. The big companies, they don’t care and they don’t have any skin in the game. If you go out to eat now you have got to be patient because they maybe have two girls running the whole help as waitresses because that’s all they got. In the kitchen, you can’t expect food to come out fast because there’s not a lot of people in the kitchen.”

Duczak is also facing a substantial increase in prices for ingredients that are often out of stock.

Her orders for deli meats and cheeses often go unfilled, for example. Syrups have risen in price.

Anne Benson, owner of Oliver’s Bakery, 3526 Roosevelt Road, expressed similar sentiments. Oliver’s has been a purveyor of pastries, bread and cookies since 1950. Benson has worked at the bakery for 43 years and took ownership in 2013.

After learning in January 2021 that her application to take part in the Paycheck Protection Program was denied, Benson posted about her struggles on Facebook.

Her post hit a nerve with the community. A few hours later, customers were lined up down the block to purchase bakery goods. She quickly sold out.

“Kenosha has shown me they don’t want me to go anywhere. If it’s wasn’t for them I would have closed immediately. They kept me going strong,” she said. “That’s what this town is all about.”

Today, Benson faces skyrocketing prices for ingredients and is forced to raise prices to stay profitable.

“Am I still worried about money? Yes, because whoever comes through that door is how I make my money,” she said.

Still, things are looking up for Oliver’s. She recently started supplying Lou Perrine’s Gas & Grocery, 5145 Sheridan Road, and Summer Moon Coffee, 6425 Green Bay Road, with doughnuts.

“You want to know something wonderful? Small businesses are supporting small businesses!” she said. “Small businesses are sticking together to help one another.”

Dave Strash, president of the Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce, said “it’s very important to support small businesses.”

He said also said the community support provided to these iconic establishments in their most difficult time was “another example of Kenoshans coming out to support those who need it.”

“We don’t always realize what struggles (a small business) may be going through,” he said. “When you shop local you are supporting a local family.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.