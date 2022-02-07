WATCH NOW: Upper East wedding venue occupies former Barden's building

Local building, local developer, local business.

The synergy of these elements has helped launch Upper East, a new wedding venue in Downtown Kenosha.

Since August 2020, Upper East, 622 58th St., has been offering space and catering for weddings and other social gatherings on the elegantly renovated second floor of the former Barden’s Department Store.

Upper East is owned and operated by Culinary Infusion, a catering enterprise that also has two other venues, Circa on Seventh, 4902 Seventh Ave., and Covenant at Murray Mansion, located at Taylor and Washington Avenues in Racine.

The 300-seat Upper East venue got its start in early 2019 after the historic 1910 building was acquired from the city by local developer Witico Development Corporation.

“We had been looking for a wedding venue since 2015,” said Hanni Gould, Culinary Infusion chief operating officer.

At that time Culinary Infusion and another local business, Public Craft Brewing, were both looking for larger spaces for their enterprises.

“We both went to a meeting the city was having about Witico buying the building. I said, ‘I want to open a wedding venue there,’ and Matt said, ‘I want to open a brewery there.’”

The rest is, so to speak, local history.

Historic preservation

Gary Thomas, co-founder of Witico, a Kenosha-based developer, noted this was his firm’s first historic preservation renovation. After applying for Historic Register status the company generated “redemptification” plans incorporating significant historic structural and aesthetic elements.

The Culinary Infusion team was able to work with Witico on interior design during renovations. “They were very helpful in designing the space,” Thomas said.

The original wood flooring, which had been covered in rolled linoleum, was refinished to bring out the wood’s natural features. Other refurbished elements include the building’s nine-foot tall windows and tin ceilings. Interior columns were kept as has the original department store staircase.

To complete the blend of new and old, Upper East designers chose rustic-look wooden chairs and “harvest” tables.

Local muralist Dean Tawwater dressed some of the venue’s tall white walls with larger-than-life outlines of flowers, which provides a pleasant backdrop for “bridal party photo ops.”

Other elements, including bridal suite furnishings, are more modern but retro. “It’s sort of urban-modern Downtown but still in keeping with a look of historic artifacts,” said Kelsey Tover, Upper East venue director.

New materials, such as black-and-white “throwback pattern” bathroom tiling, has been chosen to complement the vintage feel of the space, Gould said.

Keeping it local on the table, food is prepared onsite and Public Craft beer from downstairs is served at events.

Challenging times

Renovations on the space began in January, 2020, with the venue hosting its first event in late August, shortly before the Downtown riots on Aug. 23 of that year.

Launching the venue during that time was “a little terrifying,” admitted Gould. “It was difficult to sell people on space for a while with many businesses boarded up.”

Even so, Upper East hosted 15 events from August to December. Curiously, the pandemic had a positive effect on venue bookings, Gould said.

“Because Kenosha didn’t have guest count limits (on venues) we had a lot of people come up from Illinois. Others came to us because their venues or churches were closed,” Gould said.

The 2021 season, however was “great” and the venue is booking for this year. “People are ready to come out and celebrate,” Gould said.

While primarily a weekend wedding venue, Upper East also holds corporate events and other social gatherings. Venue operators estimate about 50 percent of its clientele is from outside of Kenosha. “And the 50 percent who are from Kenosha want to support local,” Tover said.

On Feb. 20, Upper East is scheduled to be the site for the annual Kenosha Bridal Showcase, which will feature 30 vendors of wedding themed goods and services.

Downtown vibes

Surrounded by retail, bars and hotels, Upper East management is excited about being in the heart of Downtown Kenosha.

“Wedding parties can have rehearsal dinners and other entertainment and then stay at the Stella. It’s nice to keep everyone Downtown,” Gould said.

“Downtown has a very good vibe,” Gould said. “It’s not just a reception, it’s an experience.”

