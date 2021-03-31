 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: With new state legislation, local restaurants and bars serve up cocktails to go
At The Buzz, 5621 Sixth Ave., general manager Kurt Shrader was prepared after Gov. Tony Evers signed into law a measure allowing bars and restaurants to sell to-go cocktails. Schrader had his own canning machine and on Tuesday was busy preparing batches of mixed cocktails he poured into 8-ounce aluminum cans.

With the COVID-19 pandemic putting a cap on how restaurants and bars can operate, Kurt Schrader has been waiting a year to begin offering cocktails and wine to go at his Downtown restaurant and pub.

As general manager of the popular The Buzz Café and its adjoining Sazzy B on Sixth Avenue, Schrader prepared for the day when the measure allowing carryout alcoholic drinks in Wisconsin became law.

Across the country, some 30 other states already had varying laws allowing restaurants and taverns to sell cocktails and wine for takeout or pickup.

On Friday, Gov. Tony Evers signed Wisconsin’s version into law, and it became effective Sunday. Earlier this week, some restaurant owners were considering how they would offer that service.

But at The Buzz, 5621 Sixth Ave., Schrader was prepared. He had his own canning machine and on Tuesday was preparing batches of mixed cocktails he poured into 8-ounce aluminum cans.

Schrader sold his first 8-ounce cans of his Manhattan, Peach Blossom, Negroni and Black Walnut mixed drinks Monday. Prices range from $3.49 to $5.50. They were so popular that he ran out of one of the cocktails.

“I have been waiting for the green light since last March 20, 2020,” Schrader said.

Offsetting impact of COVID-19

Restaurant and bar owners had been hoping for some help after a year in which some owners saw their revenue drop by more than 65 percent. To cut their losses, they reduced staff and days of operation.

For many, the new law is a godsend.

Under the law, restaurants and bars can now sell mixed drinks and wine in tamper-evident sealed containers. They must be securely sealed so that tampering would be obvious. For example, a mixed drink in an aluminum can must not be opened until the customer takes it home or somewhere off premises.

There is no need to buy food to order to-go cocktails or wine.

To-go drinks can be purchased curbside or for in-store pickup at participating bars and restaurants with a Class B alcohol license.

Critics of the legislation fear such sales could cause a spike in impaired driving incidents or underage drinking.

Delivery is currently not an option, but the state Senate is working on a bill to allow delivery. That proposal allows retailers to take online or telephone orders that are delivered by staff or a third-party service.

Until now, bars and restaurants only could sell drinks to go if they were in their original packaging. They could sell a bottle of wine, but not a glass of wine.

“We’re very happy. This is an additional tool for restaurants,” said Kristine Hilmer, president and chief executive officer of the Wisconsin Restaurant Association. “Curbside pick-up has become a norm with food-to-go, and now, this law allows them to add cocktails to-go.”

Popular service

So far, the service has been popular.

Ron’s Place, 3301 52nd St., known for its hamburgers and Long Island-style iced teas that contain several types of alcohol, sold more than 40 to-go drinks on Monday.

“It’s really going to help out,” Ron’s Place managing partner Mike Wynn said. “It was a good start. We did see an increase in sales.”

Overall, the pandemic dampened sales, but over the past months they have have begun to rebound.

“The past three months, we’re back to about 65-70 percent of sales,” Wynn said. “We just had one month of profit.”

Ron’s Place creates 45 kinds of specialty iced teas.

“My customers have been asking for a year to have our teas to go,” Wynn said.

SPECIAL REPORT: Forward Kenosha County Part 2 — COVID heroes and exciting developments on the horizon

The past year could be described as one of unforeseen challenges, change and resourcefulness.

Kenosha County’s residents and business community faced a pandemic, project and economic slowdowns and civil unrest and yet still there were examples of positive and significant developments.

As we all know, health care workers were -- and remain -- front and center during the pandemic. And we celebrate their courage and stamina.

But many in the county continue to look ahead to brighter days. Indeed, business has not slowed despite the challenges of 2020.

Major developments are planned or underway in Kenosha and Somers. Pleasant Prairie continues to attract businesses from Illinois and beyond.

Attached are several stories that ran in the Sunday, March 28, special section, Forward Kenosha County.

+7
Kenosha’s Downtown Vision rising: Brindisi Towers, new City Hall, performing arts center planned

Kenosha’s Downtown Vision rising: Brindisi Towers, new City Hall, performing arts center planned

  • Terry Flores
  • 0

The city continues to move forward with its ambitious $400 million plan to revitalize Kenosha’s Downtown, a redevelopment which includes a new…

+9
Progress in transportation: Distribution centers, trucking firms roll out across region

Progress in transportation: Distribution centers, trucking firms roll out across region

  • James Lawson
  • 0

They seemingly sprout overnight from  former bean, cabbage and cornfields: Huge distribution centers, feeding an ever increasing parade of sem…

+3
Nosco consolidating production in Pleasant Prairie

Nosco consolidating production in Pleasant Prairie

  • James Lawson
  • 0

Business growth does not always come easy. For some companies it can take years of planning and reworking that plan many times over.

+2
From President/CEO Bryan Albrecht: Serving as a Gateway during the pandemic
Local News

From President/CEO Bryan Albrecht: Serving as a Gateway during the pandemic

  • Bryan Albrecht
  • 0

The COVID-19 pandemic tested all of us in so many ways.

Keeping the faith: Hospital chaplain brings comfort and hope in trying times
Local News
featured

Keeping the faith: Hospital chaplain brings comfort and hope in trying times

  • Heather Poyner
  • 0

David Baugher, coordinating chaplain for Froedtert South, has always taken matters of faith to heart.

+4
Major development boon forecast for Somers in 2021
Local News

Major development boon forecast for Somers in 2021

  • JILL TATGE-ROZELL
  • 0

SOMERS — Construction of more than 1,000 new housing units, mostly in amenity-rich multi-family subdivisions, are expected to be completed or …

Flexibility and versatility the name of the game for Advocate Aurora medical assistant
Local News

Flexibility and versatility the name of the game for Advocate Aurora medical assistant

  • Heather Poyner
  • 0

When Susie Smith was hired on as a certified medical assistant at Advocate Aurora in February 2020, she says she brought a “sense of adventure…

+2
Froedtert South staff treated minds and bodies
Local News

Froedtert South staff treated minds and bodies

  • Heather Poyner
  • 0

Editor’s note: In the past year as many as 600 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 at Froedtert South, according to Linda Wohlgemuth, s…

For Advocate Aurora nurse, celebrating COVID-19 survivors is best part of job
Local News

For Advocate Aurora nurse, celebrating COVID-19 survivors is best part of job

  • Heather Poyner
  • 0

For Rachel Novak, the best part of the past year has been the parades.

+2
From the Carthage President: A time for self-reflection while looking ahead

From the Carthage President: A time for self-reflection while looking ahead

  • BY JOHN R. SWALLOW
  • 0

Among the pearls of wisdom that the devastating global pandemic has left in its wake, the power and effectiveness of innovation gleams brightest.

The business news you need

