WATCH NOW: With new state legislation, local restaurants and bars serve up cocktails to go

With the COVID-19 pandemic putting a cap on how restaurants and bars can operate, Kurt Schrader has been waiting a year to begin offering cocktails and wine to go at his Downtown restaurant and pub.
As general manager of the popular The Buzz Café and its adjoining Sazzy B on Sixth Avenue, Schrader prepared for the day when the measure allowing carryout alcoholic drinks in Wisconsin became law.
Across the country, some 30 other states already had varying laws allowing restaurants and taverns to sell cocktails and wine for takeout or pickup.
On Friday, Gov. Tony Evers signed Wisconsin’s version into law, and it became effective Sunday. Earlier this week, some restaurant owners were considering how they would offer that service.
But at The Buzz, 5621 Sixth Ave., Schrader was prepared. He had his own canning machine and on Tuesday was preparing batches of mixed cocktails he poured into 8-ounce aluminum cans.
Schrader sold his first 8-ounce cans of his Manhattan, Peach Blossom, Negroni and Black Walnut mixed drinks Monday. Prices range from $3.49 to $5.50. They were so popular that he ran out of one of the cocktails.
“I have been waiting for the green light since last March 20, 2020,” Schrader said.
Offsetting impact of COVID-19
Restaurant and bar owners had been hoping for some help after a year in which some owners saw their revenue drop by more than 65 percent. To cut their losses, they reduced staff and days of operation.
For many, the new law is a godsend.
Under the law, restaurants and bars can now sell mixed drinks and wine in tamper-evident sealed containers. They must be securely sealed so that tampering would be obvious. For example, a mixed drink in an aluminum can must not be opened until the customer takes it home or somewhere off premises.
There is no need to buy food to order to-go cocktails or wine.
To-go drinks can be purchased curbside or for in-store pickup at participating bars and restaurants with a Class B alcohol license.
Critics of the legislation fear such sales could cause a spike in impaired driving incidents or underage drinking.
Delivery is currently not an option, but the state Senate is working on a bill to allow delivery. That proposal allows retailers to take online or telephone orders that are delivered by staff or a third-party service.
Until now, bars and restaurants only could sell drinks to go if they were in their original packaging. They could sell a bottle of wine, but not a glass of wine.
“We’re very happy. This is an additional tool for restaurants,” said Kristine Hilmer, president and chief executive officer of the Wisconsin Restaurant Association. “Curbside pick-up has become a norm with food-to-go, and now, this law allows them to add cocktails to-go.”
Popular service
So far, the service has been popular.
Ron’s Place, 3301 52nd St., known for its hamburgers and Long Island-style iced teas that contain several types of alcohol, sold more than 40 to-go drinks on Monday.
“It’s really going to help out,” Ron’s Place managing partner Mike Wynn said. “It was a good start. We did see an increase in sales.”
Overall, the pandemic dampened sales, but over the past months they have have begun to rebound.
“The past three months, we’re back to about 65-70 percent of sales,” Wynn said. “We just had one month of profit.”
Ron’s Place creates 45 kinds of specialty iced teas.
“My customers have been asking for a year to have our teas to go,” Wynn said.
