WATCH NOW: With new state legislation, local restaurants and bars serve up cocktails to go

Restaurant and bar owners had been hoping for some help after a year in which some owners saw their revenue drop by more than 65 percent. To cut their losses, they reduced staff and days of operation.

For many, the new law is a godsend.

Under the law, restaurants and bars can now sell mixed drinks and wine in tamper-evident sealed containers. They must be securely sealed so that tampering would be obvious. For example, a mixed drink in an aluminum can must not be opened until the customer takes it home or somewhere off premises.

There is no need to buy food to order to-go cocktails or wine.

To-go drinks can be purchased curbside or for in-store pickup at participating bars and restaurants with a Class B alcohol license.

Critics of the legislation fear such sales could cause a spike in impaired driving incidents or underage drinking.

Delivery is currently not an option, but the state Senate is working on a bill to allow delivery. That proposal allows retailers to take online or telephone orders that are delivered by staff or a third-party service.