Wheatland millwork company named to Inc.’s 2021 Best in Business list in manufacturing

WHEATLAND — Woodwrights, Inc. has been named to the Inc. 2021 Best in Business list in the Manufacturing category, it was announced on Tuesday. Inc.’s Best in Business Awards honor companies that have gone above and beyond to make a positive impact, according to Inc. Magazine.

Woodwrights, located at 32767 45th St., crafts custom millwork and cabinetry. Their clients include restaurants, financial institutions, medical facilities and retail establishments. More information on the company can be found on its website at http://woodwrights.net/.

The Best in Business Awards list, which can be found in the winter issue of Inc. magazine (on newsstands Dec. 14), recognizes small- and medium-size privately held American businesses that have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole, the magazine announced.

Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc., says, “What began for us during the pandemic as an effort to showcase companies that were helping the community has grown into a recognition of social, environmental, and economic impact. The companies on this year’s list are changemakers with heart — and they’re pouring the best of their business into the people and communities around them.”

Rather than relying on quantitative criteria tied to sales or funding, Inc.’s editors reviewed the companies’ achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. They then selected honorees in more than 49 different industries – from finance to software to engineering to fashion, and more – and in age-based and revenue-based categories. The applicant pool was extremely competitive, with around 2,700 entries and an acceptance rate in the low single digits – a huge success for these honors in the list’s second year. Honorees for gold, silver, bronze, and general excellence across industries and categories are featured online at inc.com/best-in-business.

