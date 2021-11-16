Wisconn Valley Media Group launches new website for the Westchester Apartments in Kenosha

The Wisconn Valley Media Group, which consists of the Kenosha News, the Racine Journal Times and the Lake Geneva Regional News, has launched a new website for the Westchester Apartments in Kenosha.

The Westchester Apartments, 6109 73rd St. Kenosha, offer a comfortable, worry-free lifestyle where you can unwind, relax and enjoy more free time. Its website can be viewed at https://westchesterkenosha.com.

“We wanted our new website to reflect the comfortable lifestyle our apartments and Kenosha have to offer,” Nicole Funk, property manager, said. “This new site does that in an appealing and informative format while highlighting our property and all that we offer.”

The five-page site is mobile responsive, optimized for maximum exposure on search engines and designed to the client’s specifications.

“A business should view its website as its hardest-working employee,” said Sarah Sukus, an advertising account executive with the group. “A company’s website is often the first impression a business will make on a potential customer.”

The Wisconn Valley Media Group is part of Lee Enterprises, and it works closely with its digital agency, Amplified Digital.

Through Amplified Digital, the Wisconn Valley Media Group has built websites for other area businesses including Speedo’s Harborside in Lake Geneva, Total Furniture in Kenosha and Downtown Racine.

In addition to printing three publications in southeastern Wisconsin, the Wisconn Valley is the home to three of the most read websites in the region.

In October, the Kenosha News website had more than 600,000 unique visitors and more than 4.5 million page views.

In addition to building websites, the Wisconn Valley Media Group can help its clients reach their marketing goals through a variety of digital tactics, including paid per click advertising, social media management, targeted display advertising, connected television, Internet radio, targeted email, video production and much more.

“In October, our team helped customers by serving more than 2.2 million targeted display impressions and we served more than 1.2 million paid social media impressions,” Sukus said. “These tactics drive real ROI for our customers.”

