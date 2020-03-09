You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
New restaurant proposed for former Famous Dave's site
View Comments
top story

New restaurant proposed for former Famous Dave's site

{{featured_button_text}}

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A new upscale restaurant with a Southern California-style dining concept that blends Mexican, East Asian and American cuisine is expected to open as early as next month in the village.

After a public hearing, the Plan Commission on Monday unanimously approved site and operational plans for El Camino restaurant, which will be located in the 6,830-square-foot building at 9900 77th St., formerly occupied by Famous Dave's, which closed a year ago.

Business partners Dino Katris and Eleasar Estrada, representing the Roots Hospitality Group, proposed the restaurant, which will include indoor and outdoor dining.

The Roots Hospitality Group owns and operates three restaurants in southeastern Wisconsin, including two on adjacent properties in Kenosha — La Fogata Mexican Grill, 3300 Sheridan Road, and the Waterfront Warehouse, 3322 Sheridan Road.

The group also owns Lucky Star Pub & Eatery, 864 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington.

Roots Hospitality Group has a goal of “creating unique dining experiences," according to documents submitted to the village.

The restaurant, slated to open in April or May, will be open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. It will employ as many as 60 full-time and 30 part-time workers covering two shifts.

Katris said it has been their dream to have a restaurant in the village in the commercial area known as the Shoppes at Prairie Ridge.

He said in the initial phase, the restaurant would have a 180-person indoor seating capacity and a total of 220 with outdoor seating, to be completed in a future phase.

According to the application, the restaurant site currently contains 110 regular parking spaces and five handicapped accessible spaces and will not be expanded.

Aaron Kramer, the village’s deputy planner, said no restaurant or employee parking would be allowed on adjacent public streets.

“Accommodations shall be made with adjacent landowners to the south for off-site parking for employees during the start-up and popular dining periods should the need arise,” he said.

Jean Werbie-Harris, village community development director, said she is looking forward to the new restaurant.

“They have worked with us in order to put together some really nice and interesting upgrades on the exterior of the building, and we’re very excited to have this new restaurant in Pleasant Prairie,” she said.

Plan Commission member Mike Pollocoff, also a Village Board trustee and the village former administrator, said he couldn’t wait for it open.

“I’ve never turned down an eatery,” said Pollocoff, to the amusement of commissioners, staff and the audience, “so, I’d just make a motion for approval.”

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Amazon is speeding up deliveries in four cities as competition heats up with Walmart
Business

Amazon is speeding up deliveries in four cities as competition heats up with Walmart

Amazon has been opening smaller warehouses around Dallas, Phoenix, Philadelphia and Orlando to make its same-day deliveries faster. The largest online retailer said Tuesday that it has updated its delivery program with guaranteed arrival times throughout the day for up to 3 million items, such as diapers, dog food and phone chargers, that are marked "Today by." Orders placed by 8 a.m. are ...

+2
Art Van Furniture to close its stores, begin liquidation sales
Business

Art Van Furniture to close its stores, begin liquidation sales

DETROIT - Art Van Furniture, the Michigan-based company and the Midwest's top furniture and mattress retailer, announced Thursday it is shutting down and will begin liquidation sales at all of its company-owned stores in Michigan, Illinois, Missouri and Ohio. The shock announcement comes just three years after the company's sale by the Van Elslander family to a private-equity firm. ...

Apple says it did nothing wrong but agrees to pay up to $500 million to iPhone owners, users
Business

Apple says it did nothing wrong but agrees to pay up to $500 million to iPhone owners, users

Apple will pay owners and users of certain iPhone models up to $25 per phone as part of a settlement that, if approved by a judge, will see the Cupertino firm pay up to $500 million over alleged secret throttling of phone performance. The deal, according to filings in federal court in San Jose, is to cover all current and former U.S. owners and users of the iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, and ...

Business

7 Cheap Stocks Under $7 With Massive Upside Potential

Cheap stocks- that is, really cheap stocks that trade for single-digit prices- are among the most divisive stocks on Wall Street. Some investors tend to avoid these names entirely. While nominal prices typically don't matter, stocks under $10 are different.

Empty halls. No handshakes. What happens when coronavirus cancels conferences
Business

Empty halls. No handshakes. What happens when coronavirus cancels conferences

As the coronavirus outbreak spreads, a Santa Monica, Calif., tech conference sought to reassure its attendees that they would be safe - because it would be watching them. Organizers of the Montgomery Summit hired medical staff to watch the gathering of about 600 people this week. If any showed signs of sickness, organizers said, they would be asked to leave. Doorknobs were wiped down over and ...

Consumer Confidential: Stockpiling sanitizer, toilet paper is understandable. But is it rational?
Business

Consumer Confidential: Stockpiling sanitizer, toilet paper is understandable. But is it rational?

  • Updated

Judy Parra, office manager of the Los Angeles chapter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, called Costco this week about purchasing about a dozen cases of bottled water for an upcoming event. Costco's response: Sorry, all sold out. "They said they hoped to have more water in stock the next morning," Parra recalled. "But they warned that this would probably sell out immediately as ...

Coronavirus could inflict biggest blow to travel industry since Great Recession
Business

Coronavirus could inflict biggest blow to travel industry since Great Recession

For the last decade, the U.S. travel industry has been enjoying an unusually long stretch of growing demand, pushed by a strong economy and relatively cheap jet fuel. But the outbreak of the coronavirus that has killed more than 3,300 people and infected tens of thousands more is already projected to inflict billions of dollars in losses, representing the biggest hit to the $8.8-trillion ...

+2
Ford's secret weapon has a passion for batteries and came from NASA
Business

Ford's secret weapon has a passion for batteries and came from NASA

The little boy who grew up at 3931 Hubert Ave. in Los Angeles never thought he'd wind up living in Detroit - and never dreamed he would want to stay. Blame his passion for batteries. That's right, batteries. It's one thing to dash across town to CVS to pick up a tube of Crest toothpaste. It's another story to travel all the way to Jupiter. But the technology can be the same. And it's designed ...

How to stock up wisely, emergency or not
Business

How to stock up wisely, emergency or not

  • Updated

Concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (abbreviated COVID-19) mean more of us are doing what we probably should have been doing all along: washing our hands more frequently and thoroughly; staying at home when we’re sick; stocking up on food and supplies in case that stay becomes extended.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics