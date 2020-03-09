New restaurant proposed for former Famous Dave's site

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A new upscale restaurant with a Southern California-style dining concept that blends Mexican, East Asian and American cuisine is expected to open as early as next month in the village.
After a public hearing, the Plan Commission on Monday unanimously approved site and operational plans for El Camino restaurant, which will be located in the 6,830-square-foot building at 9900 77th St., formerly occupied by Famous Dave's, which closed a year ago.
Business partners Dino Katris and Eleasar Estrada, representing the Roots Hospitality Group, proposed the restaurant, which will include indoor and outdoor dining.
The Roots Hospitality Group owns and operates three restaurants in southeastern Wisconsin, including two on adjacent properties in Kenosha — La Fogata Mexican Grill, 3300 Sheridan Road, and the Waterfront Warehouse, 3322 Sheridan Road.
The group also owns Lucky Star Pub & Eatery, 864 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington.
Roots Hospitality Group has a goal of “creating unique dining experiences," according to documents submitted to the village.
The restaurant, slated to open in April or May, will be open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. It will employ as many as 60 full-time and 30 part-time workers covering two shifts.
Katris said it has been their dream to have a restaurant in the village in the commercial area known as the Shoppes at Prairie Ridge.
He said in the initial phase, the restaurant would have a 180-person indoor seating capacity and a total of 220 with outdoor seating, to be completed in a future phase.
According to the application, the restaurant site currently contains 110 regular parking spaces and five handicapped accessible spaces and will not be expanded.
Aaron Kramer, the village’s deputy planner, said no restaurant or employee parking would be allowed on adjacent public streets.
“Accommodations shall be made with adjacent landowners to the south for off-site parking for employees during the start-up and popular dining periods should the need arise,” he said.
Jean Werbie-Harris, village community development director, said she is looking forward to the new restaurant.
“They have worked with us in order to put together some really nice and interesting upgrades on the exterior of the building, and we’re very excited to have this new restaurant in Pleasant Prairie,” she said.
Plan Commission member Mike Pollocoff, also a Village Board trustee and the village former administrator, said he couldn’t wait for it open.
“I’ve never turned down an eatery,” said Pollocoff, to the amusement of commissioners, staff and the audience, “so, I’d just make a motion for approval.”