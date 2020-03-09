New restaurant proposed for former Famous Dave's site

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

He said in the initial phase, the restaurant would have a 180-person indoor seating capacity and a total of 220 with outdoor seating, to be completed in a future phase.

According to the application, the restaurant site currently contains 110 regular parking spaces and five handicapped accessible spaces and will not be expanded.

Aaron Kramer, the village’s deputy planner, said no restaurant or employee parking would be allowed on adjacent public streets.

“Accommodations shall be made with adjacent landowners to the south for off-site parking for employees during the start-up and popular dining periods should the need arise,” he said.

Jean Werbie-Harris, village community development director, said she is looking forward to the new restaurant.

“They have worked with us in order to put together some really nice and interesting upgrades on the exterior of the building, and we’re very excited to have this new restaurant in Pleasant Prairie,” she said.

Plan Commission member Mike Pollocoff, also a Village Board trustee and the village former administrator, said he couldn’t wait for it open.