News launches gift card initiative to help support businesses
News launches gift card initiative to help support businesses

KENOSHA STRONG

Kenosha Strong messages can be found downtown, Uptown and throughout the city.

 KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC

As Kenosha rebuilds, it is important to support the Uptown and Downtown businesses that were damaged or destroyed during the recent civil unrest.

The Kenosha News has recently launched a gift card initiative that helps consumers support the entrepreneurs in our community.

This initiative is only possible thanks to the support of our sponsor, Educator’s Credit Union. The Kenosha News will support this initiative with ads both in print and online.

We ask that our readers, both in print and online, support the businesses in our community by visiting https://localbusiness.kenoshanews.com/ and purchasing a gift card from your some of your favorite businesses.

Businesses in the Uptown and Downtown that aren’t on this directory can contact the Kenosha News by visiting go.kenoshanews.com/directoryform to get added. There is limited space on the directory and businesses will be added on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Robert Ireland is a Sales Director with the Wisconn Valley Media Group.

