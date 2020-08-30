On the Job Heather Wessling Grosz of KABA

Q: What do you enjoy most about your responsibilities?

A: I love that there is a long menu of items to improve throughout our communities. Every day is an opportunity to build on future projects. I believe community development needs to go hand in hand with corporate attraction or broader economic development goals. Timing is critical - sometimes it is important to move quickly and sometimes it is important to shelve a project for a later date because the elements are just not all in place yet. Housing efforts, corporate attraction, business park developments, supply chain connections and community development support are tied together and each one is elevated by support from another.

Q: How have you and KABA adjusted to COVID-19?

A: Recently, via retention outreach, KABA, Iris USA and United Way collaborated to distribute masks to the community and raise awareness that IRIS is hiring and expanding mask production in their Pleasant Prairie facility. Continued outreach during this pandemic is important so businesses know that we care about what is happening and how they are adapting to change.

Q: What challenges have you had to overcome personally and on the job?