SPONSORED STORY: Fonk's Home Center offers affordable, convenient housing choices

As home prices rise, it becomes more difficult for many to realize the American Dream of owning a home.

Affordability can be an issue whether you are looking for your starter house, raising a family on a budget or simply want to downsize to cut housing expenses.

Renting may be an option for some, but even those prices are rising. Another option is to buy a manufactured home that can offer the amenities you seek in a traditional house.

The quality of manufactured homes is as a good or even better than site-built homes. They are safe and can be customized to fit your needs and lifestyle.

The National Housing Institute reports that more than 22 million people in the United States live in manufactured homes. They account for 10% of new single family home starts.

Want a deck or patio? Want to grow your own garden? You can customize your home at a fraction of the cost of a site-built house.

