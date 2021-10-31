SPONSORED STORY: Fonk's Home Center offers affordable, convenient housing choices

As home prices rise, it becomes more difficult for many to realize the American Dream of owning a home.
Affordability can be an issue whether you are looking for your starter house, raising a family on a budget or simply want to downsize to cut housing expenses.
Renting may be an option for some, but even those prices are rising. Another option is to buy a manufactured home that can offer the amenities you seek in a traditional house.
The quality of manufactured homes is as a good or even better than site-built homes. They are safe and can be customized to fit your needs and lifestyle.
The National Housing Institute reports that more than 22 million people in the United States live in manufactured homes. They account for 10% of new single family home starts.
Want a deck or patio? Want to grow your own garden? You can customize your home at a fraction of the cost of a site-built house.
Fonk’s Home Center is a third-generation family business that was established in 1948. We pride ourselves in maintaining two beautiful, manufactured home communities in southeastern Wisconsin.
Manufactured homes are a great option. We offer financing and a home you want to start out in, raise a family in or retire in.
Whether it is a starter home for a young couple or a country community setting for families to grow and seniors who want to enjoy a simpler life, you can realize home ownership at two communities just outside Union Grove — Harvest View Estates or Hickory Haven.
Manufactured homes cost less than half the cost of a site-built home, according to the NHI. Affordability is an obvious benefit. Owning a manufactured home can offer some permanence and creates family stability and pride of ownership.
A manufactured home is built in an enclosed facility and must meet strict code standards set by U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
What about an affordable, spacious two- or three-bedroom home that is designed to fit your lifestyle?
You get more high-quality home for the money.
Why consider Harvest View or Hickory Haven?
Affordable because you own the home and lease the land.
Low monthly payments
Multiple floor plans
Weekly garbage removal
Snow plowing
Lawn care
Two excellent school districts
Spacious parking
Pets allowed with written permission.
Wonderful neighbors
We are a full-service company that assists home buyers find their affordable house. We have new and pre-owned homes for sale and financing is available. We offer community, modular, and recreational homes.
Harvest View Estates, 15941 Durand Ave. (Highway 11), is a commuter’s dream. Just 2 miles off Interstate 94, it is 30 minutes from downtown Milwaukee and 1 hour from Chicago. This community offers 189 large, manufactured sites with mature trees and 20 X 20 off-street parking. It is in the Yorkville – Union Grove High School District.
Hickory Haven, 4915 Schoen Road, offers 125 spacious homes with mature trees, on all sites and 20x20 off-street parking. It is located west of Interstate 94, just west of Highway 45 and just south of Highway 11 in the Town of Dover.
Prices in both communities range from $20,000 to $150,000. Single- and double-wide manufactured homes are available.
Lot sizes are approximately 5,200 square feet (52 by 100 feet).
We look forward to serving families like yours by providing affordable luxury homes and communities that accommodate a variety of lifestyles. As demand for modular and sectional housing continues to grow, we partner only with quality manufacturers and extend first-rate services to ensure your home buying experience is an enjoyable one.