Restaurateur launches sanitizing company to help businesses reduce COVID-19 risk

When COVID-19 forced Wisconsin business shutdowns in mid-March, restaurateur Mike Roscioli knew he had to be prepared to re-open weeks later.

To do so, he had to sanitize the restaurant, Mason’s Eatery & Pub, 7000 74th Place, and assure patrons that it was safe to enter when they could open for full indoor service. It was harder than he thought.

“The first order of business was to sanitize. However, the problem was we could not get sanitizing supplies anywhere,” Roscioli said. “We wanted to use an antimicrobial spray, but we couldn’t get it. It was almost impossible to get supplies then because no one had them.”

So, after weeks of fruitlessly searching, Roscioli, who knew the restaurant business quite well, was about to enter a business he knew nothing about.

He and Mitch Contesco decided to launch their own sanitizing business, a solution that also would help other restaurant owners and businesses.

After much study, they learned of Germinator Mobile Sanitizing and Disinfecting, an Atlanta-based company with franchises across the country. They decided to buy in.