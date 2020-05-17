Sabbar: The internet makes comparison shopping easier

Last week, we talked about how to save money with cash-back rewards sites, brand-specific loyalty programs, and credit cards that earn benefits.
This week, we look at comparison shopping, which is another way to save money without sacrifice. Savings experts claim it is worthwhile to go to various stores and make lists of prices for things you purchase regularly. When shopping for larger items or frequent purchases, comparing prices online can save considerably.
Before you just “look at prices,” consider that the following factors contribute to the actual cost:
Item price
Shipping or pickup costs
Tax, if applicable
Rewards points or rebates
Ability to return or get service
Quality of the item
The item price is pretty obvious. Just don’t assume that you know what vendor will be cheapest. Recently, when sourcing a wireless solar keyboard, it was $66 at Amazon vs. $50 at CDW. You can check various web sites you know, or you can enter the item name in Google, then click Shopping on the results page. That will list various vendors for that item. Consider Ebay for items that are hard to find or you would consider purchasing used.
Shipping costs can vary considerably. If you have Amazon Prime, you can search for only the items that qualify for Prime free shipping by clicking the Prime checkbox on the left when searching on Amazon. If your vendor offers free shipping above a specific order total ($50, for example,) and your item is nearly that price ($45,) you may come out ahead to add an additional $5 item and save the cost of the shipping, which could well be more than $5. Look for an option to “Ship to store” and pick it up, though that may be less beneficial in these COVID times. If you plan to drive to the store for pickup, keep in mind your mileage. It isn’t worth a special trip to save a few cents or even a few dollars.
Sales tax applies increasingly to items, even when purchased from out-of-state vendors. Watch for it on your check-out screen.
Rewards point or rebates can entirely flip which source is less expensive. Last week, I neglected to mention Kohl’s Cash, which can be a huge benefit. When we purchased a stand mixer last year, it was $199 at both Kohl’s and Amazon. However, Kohl’s gave us $60 back in Kohl’s Cash plus rewards points. And I could pick it up the same day!
The ability to return the item or get help with it can be important for tech items or clothing. Watch for “Free returns” or purchase from a vendor with a local presence, like Best Buy or Kohl’s.
A huge advantage of online shopping is that you can read reviews to determine the quality of the item or how well it will work for you. Even if you don’t buy an item on Amazon, you can read the reviews there. When purchasing a washing machine, a salesperson touted the larger capacity of the agitator-less models, but reviews indicated they could leave undissolved detergent on the clothes! Before you believe the 5-star rating of an item with an unfamiliar brand name, paste the link to the item into www.fakespot.com to see if the reviews might be exaggerated or fake.
Carol Sabbar is director of computer services at Carthage College. Email her at csabbar@yahoo.com.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.