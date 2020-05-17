Sabbar: The internet makes comparison shopping easier

Shipping costs can vary considerably. If you have Amazon Prime, you can search for only the items that qualify for Prime free shipping by clicking the Prime checkbox on the left when searching on Amazon. If your vendor offers free shipping above a specific order total ($50, for example,) and your item is nearly that price ($45,) you may come out ahead to add an additional $5 item and save the cost of the shipping, which could well be more than $5. Look for an option to “Ship to store” and pick it up, though that may be less beneficial in these COVID times. If you plan to drive to the store for pickup, keep in mind your mileage. It isn’t worth a special trip to save a few cents or even a few dollars.