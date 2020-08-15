sabbar: Your Windows Defender doesn’t need renewal

So many scams! Three recent scams are especially insidious.
The first is an email scam that claims to be Microsoft warning you that your Windows Defender needs to be renewed for $199. The second is a phone scam that claims to be Apple tech support claiming that your iCloud account has been breached and needs attention before you use any Apple device again. The third is an email scam indicating that your Yahoo mail will be shut down if you don’t “upgrade it.” All of these are nefarious and should be avoided.
As a general principle, whenever you get an email or phone call claiming that some technology needs attention – especially attention that you need to pay for – don’t believe it. Neither Microsoft nor Apple (nor any tech company) will ever call you since paying phone callers in an expensive proposition. Moreover, any request that asks you to pay, to allow another party to access your computer to “fix” it, or to login to a form or web site with your password, run quickly in the opposite direction!
Whenever you are contacted and asked to do any of the above, search the internet for whatever it is and “email scam” or “phone scam.” 90% of the time, you will find information about the scam and what the dangers are. For example, search for:
Windows defender renewal email scam
Apple iCloud phone scam
Yahoo Mail upgrade scam
The results of these searches will give you information about the scam and even possible strategies to block phishing calls, emails, and texts.
In addition to identifying scams by Googling them, you can also pick up on clues in the messages themselves. Watch for:
Bad grammar, inconsistent capitalization, and incorrect punctuation
Scams that don’t even apply to you! For example, we got the iCloud call even though we don’t use iCloud. A Mac user I know got the email about Windows Defender.
Inconsistent or suspicious email addresses or phone numbers. Every “Apple tech support” call we received was from a different number, which makes it harder to block. Email sender addresses change so they will be less likely to be caught by spam filters.
Suspicious instructions, such as “call our toll-free number at 315-???-???.” A number with a 315 area code is not toll free!
Links to forms in the email, especially links that require a login. Logging in to a phishing site will expose your password to the scammers.
Requests to authorize another person or party to remotely control your computer or access it. If you do allow someone to do this, you will need to re-build your computer’s operating system from scratch – reloading Windows or MacOS, a very painful process.
Remember that most scams will attempt to scare you. (The rest will offer you something too good to be true!) If reading the message or listening to the call makes you worried about your technology, it’s probably a phishing or scam attempt. Just say no.
Dr. Carol Sabbar is director of computer services at Carthage College. Email her at csabbar@yahoo.com.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.