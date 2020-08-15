sabbar: Your Windows Defender doesn’t need renewal

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

So many scams! Three recent scams are especially insidious.

The first is an email scam that claims to be Microsoft warning you that your Windows Defender needs to be renewed for $199. The second is a phone scam that claims to be Apple tech support claiming that your iCloud account has been breached and needs attention before you use any Apple device again. The third is an email scam indicating that your Yahoo mail will be shut down if you don’t “upgrade it.” All of these are nefarious and should be avoided.

As a general principle, whenever you get an email or phone call claiming that some technology needs attention – especially attention that you need to pay for – don’t believe it. Neither Microsoft nor Apple (nor any tech company) will ever call you since paying phone callers in an expensive proposition. Moreover, any request that asks you to pay, to allow another party to access your computer to “fix” it, or to login to a form or web site with your password, run quickly in the opposite direction!

Whenever you are contacted and asked to do any of the above, search the internet for whatever it is and “email scam” or “phone scam.” 90% of the time, you will find information about the scam and what the dangers are. For example, search for:

Windows defender renewal email scam