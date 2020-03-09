You are the owner of this article.
Senior housing proposed for 18 acres east of Old Green Bay Road
Senior housing proposed for 18 acres east of Old Green Bay Road

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Despite objections from neighbors, a senior living development proposed on 18 acres east of Old Green Bay Road between 105th and 107th streets cleared its first hurdle before the Plan Commission Monday night.

After a public hearing, the commission voted 7-0 to approve an amendment to the Lakewood Neighborhood plan and the conceptual plan for the Primrose of Pleasant Prairie.

The development features a two-story building with at least 48 assisted-living apartments, an attached one-story building with 26 memory care apartments, 12 two-unit independent living ranch-style villas and a clubhouse.

According to the plans, the development is for residents 55 years and older, featuring educational, recreational and leisure activities.

Monthly rent for a two-unit, independent-living villa is expected to be $3,400, including all utilities (except telephone/internet), an emergency response system, all yard care, snow removal, household maintenance, light housekeeping and access to the clubhouse.

According to the plans, the developer would extend 65th Avenue south from the nearby Green Bay Trail Condominium development’s cul-de-sac. In addition, a private road would be built to connect the 65th Avenue extension to Old Green Bay Road, and 107th Street would be built as a through road from Old Green Bay Road to 59th Avenue.

Construction would begin in late summer or early fall with the villas, which are expected to be ready for occupancy by fall of 2021. The assisted living and memory care building would be completed by the end of 2021.

Concerns raised

Several residents raised concerns about flooding, drainage and traffic from the private road connection from 65th Avenue to Old Green Bay Road.

Homeowners wondered whether they would be required to hook up to municipal water in the future, fearing the cost of additional assessments.

Others said the project would amount to an expansive commercial development and worried that if it wasn’t successful, developers might, instead want to use the site for a hotel.

In a letter read at the meeting by a neighbor, Roger Davis said the village wanted to allow a “commercial monstrosity to invade our residential community.”

Christopher Hoover said he supports senior housing, but not in his neighborhood.

“I love what they’re doing. I love their layout. ... However, not in this location,” he said.

“None of us want this at all,” said Linda Hayes, a 50-year resident of the neighborhood. Hayes said her neighborhood was made for “privacy and single-family homes.”

Robin Thompson, who lives at Old Green Bay Road near 105th Street, said he was concerned about the proximity of the road, which would be 50 feet from his bedroom window. He also wondered how drainage from the site would affect his property.

He said he came to the village at the height of the housing boom hoping to find quiet place to live in the village.

“At that time, it was an 1890s farmhouse that was essentially at the corner of a 40-acre corn field,” he said. “Now, this development is nearly encroaching on my property.”

Like Hoover, Thompson said the proposed project was a “wonderful development ... but it doesn’t belong here,” he said.

Not a through street

Community Development Director Jean Werbie-Harris said the road through the development was neither a public nor private street, but a private driveway.

“It’s not intended for a public throughway or public traffic,” she said.

Matt Fineour, village engineer, said no proposed water service would be going in for 107th Street, and homeowners would not be required to hook up to municipal water.

Residential feel

According to Joe Hawkins, Primrose engineering director, the senior housing projects are meant to fit into residential areas.

“Our thought process is as all of our parents and grandparents retire, they’re coming from a residential feel. ... They don’t want to go live downtown in a commercial setting.”

Werbie-Harris said she and her assistant visited Primrose’s Mount Pleasant development, which is also near residential neighborhoods.

“At no time when we were touring the facility inside or out did we feel it was a huge commercial building that was encroaching into a residential area,” she said. “It was peaceful. It was quiet. It was engaging, and the residents were all very respectful. Very quiet.”

Plan Commission Chairman Michael Serpe said that at one time other developers wanted to build multifamily dwellings in the area where the senior housing development is proposed. Neighbors then wanted it to remain a residential area, he said.

“This development, you’re going to get residential-looking homes and you’re not going to get any traffic from those assisted living people; you’re going to get some traffic from seniors, and there’s no kids involved,” he said.

“You’re going to have a quiet, well-maintained, much-needed development. And, a couple of us up here might want to reserve a room.”

Serpe said he recognizes that people are nervous about change.

“But change like this? I would welcome this in my neighborhood any time,” he said.

