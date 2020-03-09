Senior housing proposed for 18 acres east of Old Green Bay Road

“Our thought process is as all of our parents and grandparents retire, they’re coming from a residential feel. ... They don’t want to go live downtown in a commercial setting.”

Werbie-Harris said she and her assistant visited Primrose’s Mount Pleasant development, which is also near residential neighborhoods.

“At no time when we were touring the facility inside or out did we feel it was a huge commercial building that was encroaching into a residential area,” she said. “It was peaceful. It was quiet. It was engaging, and the residents were all very respectful. Very quiet.”

Plan Commission Chairman Michael Serpe said that at one time other developers wanted to build multifamily dwellings in the area where the senior housing development is proposed. Neighbors then wanted it to remain a residential area, he said.

“This development, you’re going to get residential-looking homes and you’re not going to get any traffic from those assisted living people; you’re going to get some traffic from seniors, and there’s no kids involved,” he said.

“You’re going to have a quiet, well-maintained, much-needed development. And, a couple of us up here might want to reserve a room.”