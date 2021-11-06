Steil fights 'Made in America' tax proposal; Democrats say it will help Wisconsin workers, companies

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, joined Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy, Katie Phoeling Seymour, president and CEO of First Supply, a Madison-based plumbing supply business, and Republican Members of Congress for a roundtable discussion Thursday on what Steil described as the "harmful effects" of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Joe Biden’s “Made in America Tax.”
According to an April summary from the U.S. Treasury Department, the goal of the Made in America tax plan is to make American companies and workers more competitive by eliminating incentives to offshore investment, substantially reducing profit shifting, countering tax competition on corporate rates, and providing tax preferences for clean energy production. The tax plan would generate new funding to pay for a sustained increase in investments in infrastructure, research, and support for manufacturing, fully paying for the investments in the American Jobs Plan over a 15-year period and continuing to generate revenue on a permanent basis.
During Thursday's roundtable, participants discussed the impact increasing taxes would have on workers and manufacturers.
“At a time when we are seeing employers unable to hire workers, wages unable to keep up with inflation, and manufacturers moving their production lines overseas, the last thing we need is a 'Made in America Tax',” Steil said. "We must be focused on getting workers back to work, and encouraging production in America.”
Julia Hamelburg, rapid response director for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, countered Steil's assertions saying that the Made in America Tax Plan has one goal: to make American and Wisconsin-based companies and workers more competitive.
"President Biden and Democrats in Congress are focused on lowering health care and child care costs for working families, cutting taxes for middle-class parents, boosting American manufacturing, and investing billions into Wisconsin’s local economies," Hamelburg said. "Meanwhile, Rep. Steil and his Republican colleagues have repeatedly voted against the interest of middle-class families and Wisconsin's small businesses, including when they tried to block critical pandemic relief from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan."