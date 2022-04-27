Supply chain issues and how they affect you will be focus of panel discussion at Carthage

How is the price of gas affecting what I see at Walmart? What's the problem with packaging today? Why is the price of chicken so high?

On Thursday, May 5, the Carthage College Business and Professional Coalition will present its final event of the year: “Trust and Demand: A Panel Discussion on the Supply Chain Crisis." The presentation will take place at noon, in the Todd Wehr Center. The event is free and open to the public, though registration is required. To RSVP, go to: www.carthage.edu/community/business-professional-coalition/news-events/upcoming-event/

Carthage Professor of Management and Marketing, Mark Mrowiec will chair a panel of logistics and supply chain executives to discuss the current situation and the changing nature of the supply-demand relationship.

“This is a great opportunity for business students to learn more about supply chain, for businesses to learn how to navigate these challenges, and for everyone to hear how supply chain issues impact you as a consumer,” Mrowiec said.

Panelists include:

Steven Bauer, senior vice president at HARIBO of America;

Ahmed El Gabry, COO of Maesa;

Glenn Quaiver, vice president of distribution for ULINE;

Patrick Simmons, vice president of transportation for Tyson Foods;

Doug Voss, professor of logistics and supply chain management at University of Central Arkansas.

The panel will discuss the dramatic changes that have had an impact on the supply chain for the past two years.

The panel discussion and luncheon will be held at the Carthage College Todd Wehr Center in the Jockey Rooms at noon (doors open at 11:30 a.m.). The event is free and open to the public, though registration is required.

A web recording will be made available for registrants who are not able to attend in person.

For more information, contact Amber Morgan at amorgan6@carthage.edu.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0