The Pennant Group buys Kenosha Visiting Nurse Association

The Kenosha Visiting Nurse Association has been purchased by the Southport Healthcare LLC, a division of home health care and hospice service provider The Pennant Group.

The acquisition was finalized Nov. 1.

For 96 years, Kenosha Visiting Nurse Association has provided home health care, private duty and community services to individuals and families throughout the Kenosha community. Due to ongoing changes in health care reimbursement and regulations, the KVNA Board of Directors investigated ways to secure the association’s future and local home care services.

KVNA Board Chairman Alex Berce said the board wanted to find a way to ensure quality services were available to the community and provide a quality workplace for staff.

“Aligning with a company sharing like-minded focus on patient care, employee well-being and meeting the health care needs of the community is an amazing opportunity for KVNA,” Berce said.

Sarah Martel, Midwest market leader for The Pennant Group, said that the mission of KVNA aligned well with the core values of The Pennant Group. KVNA, Martel said, has been recognized in the top 20% of over 2,500 SHP home health providers nationwide for high quality care.

“Pennant’s mission is to provide life-changing services to the community and life-changing culture to our team. The synergies between these two organizations were immediately apparent. I am excited to see KVNA grow to touch more lives in the community,” Martel said.

The agency will continue to operate on a local level under the KVNA name, supported by a team of professional resources for information technology, human resources, accounting, payroll, legal, compliance, staff education and other services.

The onsite leadership team and clinicians will continue to focus on day-to-day patient care, business operations, and community services. KVNA’s local office remains at 600 52nd Street, #300, in Kenosha, and can be reached at 262-656-8400.